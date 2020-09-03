What Happened To Doc Shaw? Is The House Of Payne Actor Sick? Find Out

Typer Perry’s House of Payne is streaming again on BET since Wednesday, September 2, 2020. To the delight of the fans, the show has returned with all its original cast members. Fans of the show were surprised to see that the American actor Doc Shaw who is best known for his portrayal of Malik in House of Payne has lost a considerable amount of weight.

The child actor is 27 years old now and looks quite different than what he used to look like in earlier episodes of the American sitcom. When the actor posted his post-weight loss pictures on his Instagram handle fans became worried if Malik from House of Payne was sick. Read on to find out, “What happened to Doc Shaw?”

Source: @houseofpaynebet (Twitter)

What happened to Doc Shaw?

In a 2019 interview with NBC 6, the actor admitted that he had lost 60 to 65 pounds of weight in just 18 months. He also admitted that he used to be “very unhealthy, very overweight”. Doc Shaw revealed that he took the decision of losing weight when he began struggling with severe weight-related illnesses. He admitted that diabetes is genetic in his family and hence he became warier of his unhealthy weight.

Is Doc Shaw Sick?

Here is the reason for Doc Shaw weight loss.

In his candid interview, Doc Shaw disclosed that he lost about 60 to 65 pounds in only 18 months by drinking fresh juice during breakfasts and dinners. He claimed that he had replaced his meals with protein bars. In addition to going on a very extreme diet, he also became very active and started playing basketball and football. His advice to all the young people struggling with weight is to go out and enjoying the natural environment. No diet can compensate for not being active in your weight loss journey.

Doc Shaw was bullied for being overweight

The 27-year-old actor also pointed out that he had grown up being mistreated due to his weight. He admitted that this kind of harsh experience leaves a scar and messes with people’s self-esteem very severely. Thankfully, the young actor used it as a catalyst to push him in his weight-loss journey and built up his self-esteem.

Doc Shaw Instagram

Doc Shaw has over 40,000 followers on his Instagram handle. The actor often posts pictures of his mother while expressing his gratitude for her. Here are some of the best pictures from his Instagram handle.

