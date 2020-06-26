Eiza Gonzalez & Timothee Chalamet's New Pics From Mexico Vacation Fuel Dating Rumours, See

Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet seem to have found love in these challenging times. Recently, the rumoured couple were spotted once again enjoying their Mexico vacation which included a lot of pool-time. Here's more on this.

New pictures of Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet's Mexico vacation

Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet were spotted once again in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico enjoying their summer vacation. The two can be seen taking dips in the pool and also having a cuddle session. The new set of pictures only seem to fuel the dating rumours.

Timothée Chalamet sported neon orange in the photos. He also had a pendant as an accessory. However, the actor seems badly sunburnt in one photo. On the other hand, Eiza Gonzalez sported a yellow bikini in the photos. She had a pair of earrings on along with black sunglasses.

There previous pictures of Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet which went viral on the internet. In one set of pictures, Timothée could be seen sporting blue shorts and Eiza is flaunting a white bikini. In another photo, Eiza Gonzalez can be seen lounging by the pool in a white frilly bikini with a hat on. Timothée Chalamet is playing the guitar for her. He is dressed in a red T-shirt and khaki pants. Take a look:

Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet looked smitten by each other. Both can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in some of the photos. According to reports, after spending time in the pool, the rumoured couple retired inside.

If rumours are to be believed, then Eiza Gonzalez is Timothée Chalamet's first girlfriend since his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp ended. However, Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet relationship have not been confirmed as of yet. As of now, they just seem to be enjoying their vacation which nonetheless has sparked rumours.

News of Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet's break hit the internet in April this year. The couple had confirmed their relationship in September 2019 by kissing passionately on a hatch. Lily and Timothée were co-stars in Netflix's The King.

On the other hand, Eiza Gonzalez had previously been linked with many Hollywood names. These include Liam Hemsworth, Josh Duhamel, Christiano Ronaldo, Maluma and Calvin Harris. But none of these was ever confirmed.

Image credit: Eiza Gonzalez Instagram, Timothée Chalamet Instagram

