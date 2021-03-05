What Happened To Dr Pol's Grandson, Adam James Butch? How Did Adam James Butch Die?

On September 18, 2019, a shocking obituary had made way into The Incredible Dr Pol reality series. The beloved veterinarian lost a family member that viewers were well aware of due to the member's on-and-off appearances in the series. It was none other than Dr Pol's grandson, 23-year-old Adam. Here's what happened to Adam James Butch.

What happened to Dr Pol's grandson? How did Adam James Butch die?

Adam had his whole life ahead of him but it was cut short tragically at the age of 23. Family members have not yet revealed the cause of his death but many have made inferences with the help of some existing information. People are assuming that his death may have rooted in hereditary cancer. For those who don't know, Adam's father Gregory had passed away due to cancer after a long time of fighting it.

According to Vet Shows, Adam was reportedly an active member of Riley for Life Committee, which is affiliated with and raises funds for the American Cancer Society. But this allegation doesn't make sense to some degree as he showed no signs before and was also seen working at a new company before the tragic event took place. Another set of people believe that he may have been suffering from depression, which may have been the reason for his death and why his family never cared to share it.

About Adam James Butch

Born on August 20 1996, Adam was the first son to father Gregory and mother Kathy Butch. His father passed away when Adam was still young, which led him to be raised by his mother and maternal grandparents i.e. Dr Pol and his wife. According to Mate Vintage, Adam studied at a number of institutions like St. Stanislaus Elementary, MacGregor Elementary, Holy Family Middle and before finally graduated from All Saints High School in 2014.

He moved away from home for some time to work as a computer teacher at Michigan State University but came back deciding to pursue a career as a pharmacy technician. Two days before his tragic death, he had joined the company Rite Aid and started working there. Due to Adam's active participation in social work, people compared him to his grandfather Dr Pol and sang his praises. He has appeared in Dr Pol's reality series a couple of times and always managed to create a good impression.

