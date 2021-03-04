Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man' Full Cast Announced Including Rege-Jean Page And Dhanush

On Thursday, March 4, Netflix took to their social media accounts to officially announce The Gray Man's full cast. The upcoming spy thriller film directed by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame, Cherry) officially includes Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and Indian actor Dhanush, known predominantly for his roles in the Tamil language films. Netflix officially announced the full cast which also includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Julia Butters. Take a look at the official cast posted by Netflix here.

More about Russo Brothers' The Gray Man

Based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name, The Gray Man will follow Court Gentry (Gosling) as he travels the globe, running for his life, hunted down by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), the agent assigned to track Gentry down. The film is reportedly based on the first instalment of the book series. Recently, Rege Jean Page and Billy Thornton were the latest additions to the ensemble cast. As of now, no details have been revealed about their roles. Rege-Jean Page is best known for his role in the Netflix hit series Bridgerton, which earned him a Screen Actors Guild and an NAACP Image Award nomination for his individual performance. Billy Thornton most recently wrapped up production of the upcoming fourth season of Amazon Prime series Goliath. He also starred recently in the Sam Taylor Johnson drama film A Million Pieces

As for the Indian actor Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, novelist Mark Greaney recently teased his character in the film, possibly playing an antagonist. The author further remarked while in conversation with The Crew Reviews channel that he was surprised to learn that Russo Brothers and the filmmakers have cast an Indian actor he was unfamiliar with. It is assumed that Dhanush will be playing an individual character part of the kill team that is sent to hunt down Ryan Gosling's character in the upcoming spy thriller. The upcoming film will also star Ana De Armas who is well known for her performances in Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out, for which she starred alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in both films respectively. Pedro Pascal is fresh off the success of The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984, while Alfre Woodard recently received critical acclaim for her performance in Clemency.

The Gray Man production updates

The Gray Man is set to be Netflix's most expensive film production to date with a budget of around $200 million. According to Deadline, production for the film will commence within two weeks in Los Angeles. The Russo Brothers have penned the screenplay along with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The director duo is also awaiting the release of their next film Cherry, for Apple Tv+ starring Tom Holland and will be released this March 12 worldwide. The movie has already released theatrically in the US on February 26.

