What Happened To Earth In 'The Midnight Sky'? Know About The Irreversible Event

The Midnight Sky is a science fiction flick featuring a futuristic backdrop of February 2049, set three weeks after an event. It showcases how life has shunned on the Earth as people spend their last moments with family members. Augustine monitors the Air Quality Index of the place, which says that by The Midnight Sky, radiation takes over the planet, leaving poles. As Sully faces issues contacting China, Russia, Australia, and India, confirmation for a vast event in The Midnight Sky confirms. So, here is everything you need to know about what happened to Earth in the Midnight Sky. Check out:

Netflix movie: What happened to Earth in The Midnight Sky?

A catastrophic event in the Midnight Sky

The Netflix movie showcases how humans have deteriorated life on the planet by causing environmental issues. The Midnight Sky is an adaptation of a book by Lily Brooks-Dalton, Good Morning, Midnight. However, the flick does not tell much about the root cause of a catastrophic event, which leads to chaos. As per the reaction of the characters, it was not an unexpected happening. That is because Aether was in space to find a planet or moon suitable for human life, confirming K-23 as the one. On its return to Earth, the plan for K-23 colony flight was to be there. But the movie shows that all the survivable areas were underground and temporary.

Sully, on the other hand, confirms her fear of not getting to K-23. It comes up with them not being able to make contact with the same. Augustine adds to the situation explaining his lack of knowledge about the details but calls that flight to be a mistake. He believes that things do not look good. George Clooney reportedly thinks that Augustine, who is terminally ill, is probably a victim of the radiation poisoning. He notes his wish to be in the end stages to something.

Knowing everything, the reason for environmental degradation is vague. So, the movie does not explain the exact reason for everything happening on Earth. However, it confirms that the event cannot change things back to normal, making human life survival difficult on the planet.

