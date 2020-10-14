What Happened To Glenn On 'Life Below Zero'? Check Out Details

Life Below Zero is a popular documentary series that airs on the National Geographic channel. It shows the routine activities of hunters who plan to survive in the remote areas of Alaska. Glenn Villeneuve is one of the cast members of the show who faces daily challenges while living in the remote and wild regions.

What Happened To Glenn On Life Below Zero?

Glenn Villeneuve has been a part of the show since 2013, featuring in 11 seasons. Glenn left the show last year, which was revealed in a social media post by him. Accoridng to a report by realitystarfacts.com, he was informed by the makers of the show that they didn’t have any more plans for him. The news came as a shock to his fans who weren't happy to know about his departure from the show.

According to a report by a portal, legit.ng, many of the fans had also speculated that he was dead as he had lived quite an unpredictable life on the show. He appeared in more than 80 episodes of the show and people loved him for his immense courage and strength to survive in the wild.

Glenn Villeneuve’s family

Glenn was born in 1969 and spent most of his childhood in the wild regions around his home in Burlington, Vermont. He adopted a subsistence lifestyle at a very early age and later gained popularity when he became a cast member of Life Below Zero at the age of 35, according to both the reports.

Glenn’s first wife was a German opera singer named Silvia Daeumichen. They got married in the year 2001 and moved to Alaska in order to explore Glenn’s passion for exploring the wild regions. The couple got divorced in 2013. They share two kids together. Glenn later got married to Trisha Kazan after a few months of online dating. They welcomed a daughter in the year 2014 after being married for 3 years, according to the reports.

Glenn Villeneuve’s net worth

After being a vital part of almost 80 episodes on Life Below Zero, Glenn managed to increase his popularity and net worth in no time. According to a report by The Cinemaholic, Glenn Villeneuve’s net worth is close to $500,000.

