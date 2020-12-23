What Happened To Ivan On 'The Bachelorette'? Why Did He Leave The Show?

One of the most confusing breakups in The Bachelorette Season 16 turned out to be Tayshia Adams and Ivan Hall. After Ben returned to the show confessing his love for her, Tayshia sent Ivan home with a vague reason. Before the rose ceremony took place, they discussed having religious differences, which she considered a deal-breaker. Adams pulled him aside, sharing some concerns about their relationship. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about Ivan leaving the Bachelorette Season 16. Check out the full details:

What happened to Ivan on The Bachelorette? Why did Ivan leave The Bachelorette?

Before the rose ceremony, Tayshia Adams and Ivan Hall had an interaction, related to religion being a roadblock in their relationship. Though fans found the reason vague and sudden, Ivan agreed to them. He understood how religion was a significant part of her beliefs, while they had no conversation about it the past. Considering their differences, the duo planned to part their ways, making Ivan Hall leave the reality show.

Later on, Tayshia Adams revealed the reason in front of the two finalists, Ben Smith and Zac Clark. She explained how there were some things their future did not align on. Expressing why she sent Ivan home, Adams considered him as an 'amazing' guy. However, she thought her decision would be the best way for them.

As it happened, fans and followers of the show took to Twitter and shared their views on the micro-blogging platform. Check out some of them below:

where did this religion storyline come from?? what did I miss last night?! Something smells funny here #TheBachelorette — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 23, 2020

Tayshia Adams and Ivan Hall's religion discussion

Numerous viewers pointed out that Tayshia Adams and Ivan Hall had not discussed anything in front of the cameras. They flooded social media with their doubts and queries regarding the same. Additionally, they wrote that the duo was at a good place since morning. However, Ben’s return to the show made her reconsider her choices.

The Bachelorette spoilers

As Tayshia Adams’ is quite religious, Ivan Hall’s social media does not tell much about his inclination. But most of the fans were reportedly aware that it happened after Ben Smith’s return to the Bachelorette Season 16. The discussion on Twitter has led to many assumptions about the same until a clarification comes up.

