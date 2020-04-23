What Happened To Izzy In 'Little Fires Everywhere' After She Left Her House?

The show Little Fires Everywhere saw its season’s finale recently and has left fans wondering what happens to Izzy, the youngest daughter of Elena and Bill. While the show has seen moments that were accurate reflections of the book it has been adapted from, the final moments shown for Izzy have been changed. How do things end for her? Where does the young teenager go after a heated argument with her mother who says she did not want her in the first place?

What happened to Izzy in Little Fires Everywhere?

What happens to Izzy is a mystery. Liz Tigerlaar told a media portal that she and the show makers have an idea about what would happen to the character of Izzy. She said that they like to believe that she would probably turn around after a few days and return home.

In the book, it has been shown that after Izzy finds out that her mother evicted Mia and her daughter Pearl, with whom Izzy always felt close, she set her house on fire. Then Izzy leaves from there and was picked up by Mia and Pearl midway who had also left the rented apartment at the Richardson’s. But in the show, the whole thing is portrayed differently. When Izzy finds out her mother evicted Mia and Pearl, she picks up a can of gasoline and attempts to start a fire. She is stopped by her siblings, giving way to Elena saying cruel words to Izzy which made her pick her bag up and run away from the house.

I will never ever forget this scene & the way Moody looked at Elena in pure disgust #LittleFiresEverywhere pic.twitter.com/BknbOENZUO — 🇰 🇦 🇹 🇴 🇳 🇪 (@KatoneRoberts) April 22, 2020

Though the house is still set aflame by Izzy’s siblings who finally see their mother through Izzy’s eyes and think that maybe she did have a reason to dislike her all throughout. After the fire, Elena realises that she had failed as a mother and searches for Izzy. A scene is shown where Izzy is hitchhiking on the street where she is picked up by Mia and Pearl, but this later fades away as a mere fantasy. In another scene, it is revealed that Izzy is on a bus and while Mia and Pearl visit Mia’s parents' house, Izzy is not even with them.

