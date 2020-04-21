Vicky Kaushal, Daisy Shah, Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To Gene Deitch

Gene Deitch was an American illustrator and director of animated series Tom & Jerry. He passed away recently at the age of 95. The cause of his death is unknown. Since the year 1959, he was known for creating animated cartoons, animated movies and series such as Munro, Tom Terrific and Nudnik. Moreover, he was the genius behind the world-famous cartoons of Tom & Jerry and the Popeye series. Tom & Jerry and various other animations by Gene Deitch have been loved by people across all ages and generations. While the whole world is mourning over the demise of the iconic illustrator of cartoons that people watched growing up, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay tribute to Gene Deitch. Check out their posts below.

Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Gene Deitch

Vicky Kaushal's tribute

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of Gene Deitch with the animated characters Tom and Jerry. Check out the story below.

Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes A Pause As Nick Drops Utensils Amid Her Insta Live; Watch

Daisy Shah's tribute

Daisy Shah posted an illustration of the animator and director of Tom and Jerry, Gene Deitch. She posted the same picture in her post and in her caption paid tribute to Gene Deitch. Check out the post below.

Read | Priyanka Chopra Then And Now: The Desi Girl's Major Transformation In Pictures

Actor Zareen Khan pays tribute to Gene Deitch

Zareen Khan too took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of Gene Deitch and paid tribute to him. Check out the post below.

Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Dostana' And Other Films Where Women Played The Most Supportive Friend

Read | Priyanka Chopra's Chamku: Popular Songs From Kabeer Kaushik's Action Thiller

Image credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram, Daisy Shah Instagram, Zareen Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.