Is Nithiin's Next Movie 'Rang De' A Remake Of Malayalam Film 'Charlie'?

South Indian actor Nithiin recently saw the massive success of his latest release Bheeshma, which went on to become a blockbuster hit. Post the release of his previous film, Nithiin had started working on an upcoming film titled Rang De. The cast of the film, Rang De includes Nithiin as the lead actor and Keerthy Suresh as the female protagonist. The movie is directed by Atluri Venky. Reportedly, the storyline of Rang De has been inspired by the 2015 Malayalam film, Charlie.

Nithiin starrer 'Rang De' is inspired by 2015 'Charlie'

Charlie featured the popular actors Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles and was directed by Martin Prakkat. Charlie was a musical with romance and comedy as its essence. The plot of Charlie follows the female protagonist, Tessa, who runs away from her home to avoid getting married and rents a room far from her home. Soon she finds a sketchbook of the person who lived there before her. The sketchbook reveals an incomplete story and Tessa is left intrigued to find out the end of the story. Therefore, she embarks on a journey to find the artist and her journey goes on to become a beautiful one where she gets a different perspective towards life and many other things.

A media portal recently reported that Rang De does not only have a similar plotline to Charlie, but it would also be safe to say that the former is a remake of the later. Though these are all speculation as there has been no official announcement regarding the same. A few weeks ago, the first motion poster of NIthiin starrer Rang De was released.

