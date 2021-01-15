What Happened To John Combe From 'Hometown'? Know About The Reality Series' Participant

Hometown is an American television series starring husband and wife team, Ben and Erin Napier that premiered on January 24, 2016, on HGTV. The married couple restores Southern homes in the city of Laurel, Mississippi. After being featured in Southern Weddings magazine and on the magazine's Instagram, they were contacted by HGTV for the series Hometown. Read on to know about what happened to John Combe from Hometown.

What happened to John Combe from Hometown?

According to a report by Starcasm, the American television show Hometown's John Combe was one of the most lively and memorable people to ever cross paths with Erin and Ben Napier, the hosts of the show. The Hometown's John Combe episode now, unfortunately, doubles as a goodbye to the 70-year-old John, who moved to Laurel, Mississippi after spending a decade in Belize and a lifetime globetrotting before that.

Also Read | George Clooney Reveals What He Learned From 'Batman & Robin' Failure

The Napier couple hosted the series and renovated people's homes and documented the entire process. What made John Combe different from other participants was his 'sky is the limit' remark, wherein he stated that there is no particular budget for the renovation of his house and the host couple can have an unlimited budget to renovate his home. He was probably the only contestant to do that. He had unimaginable and wonderful reactions to his new bathroom and his new huge shower and he was overwhelmed by the Napiers’ work and kindness. When Erin compared John’s new back patio area to the beachside comfort he’d known in Belize, John stated that he thought it was heaven.

Also Read | George Clooney Reveals He 'hasn't Received A Call To Return' As Batman In 'The Flash' Film

The host of the show, Erin Napier took to her Instagram and wrote a tribute to John Combe while sharing a few pictures from his newly renovated home. Her tribute read, "Though we only had the pleasure of knowing him for a few short months, we are heartbroken to tell you that our friend Mr. John Combe from one of our favorite episodes of all time passed away on April 4 here in Laurel. He squeezed every last drop out of life, and I’m honored we got to help make his last earthly home such a special one. Even the biggest, most generous hearts don’t beat forever, and his will be so missed. ❤️ #HGTVHomeTown" You can see Erin's post for John here.

Also Read | 'The Flash' Movie To Have A Lot Of DC Characters; To Restart The DCEU

Also Read | George Clooney Says Watching 'Batman & Robin' Physically Hurts

Image Credits: Erin Napier Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.