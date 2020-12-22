What Happened To Joy On 'Ready To Love'? See What The 'bad News' Could Be All About

Ready To Love: Last Resort is a famous dating TV series that is recently in the news for its latest teaser that appeared at the end of the last episode. It increased the curiosity of the fans about one of the contestants not returning to the new season. The teaser gave some hint about some bad news on the show. The fans had been speculating that there was something about the contestant, Joy. Take a look at what happened to Joy on Ready To Love.

What happened to Joy on Ready To Love?

Ready to Love is a dating show that revolves around 20 single men and women who are in their 30s and 40s and are quite successful in their careers but still in search of love. In the last episode of Ready to Love, the host Nephew Tommy Miles could be seen talking to the contestants and stating that whenever he gathers everyone, they’re trying to find someone in their lives but it was a bit different this time. He then stated that there was some bad news and that’s when the episode ended leaving the fans with several questions in mind. The fans somehow managed to speculate that there was the contestant named Joy Hutton involved in this as she wasn't seen in the teaser clip of the episode.

Ok, since Joy was missing from the preview I went to her IG. Her sister Giana passed away. That has to be the sad news referred to 😢🙏🏾 #ReadyToLove — ꧁𝑳𝒊𝒔𝒂꧂ (@LDJ805) December 19, 2020

I think the bad news is Joy’s sister passing on #ReadyToLove. So devastating :( — Audrey (@AudreySolvar) December 19, 2020

The fans were left in shock when Ready To Love’s Joy Hutton wasn't seen in the last clip and as they went on to know more about her situation, they came to know that her sister had passed away recently.

It was evident on her Instagram handle in which there was a picture of her along with her sister. In the caption, it was stated how she loved her sister and will miss her every day. She also added how it would take a long time for her to have peace with her leaving this Earth and how she would cherish the time and memories she had with her.

Also Read What Happened To Thomas In 'The Bold And The Beautiful'? Read Spoilers Ahead

Also Read What Happened To John Mulaney? Find Out Why He Checked Into A Rehab



Ready To Love Cast

Apart from Joy Hutton, other Ready To Love Cast members include Anthony, Brian, Denice, David, Symone, Rashid, Raymond, Wynter, Jay, Edwin, Khalfani, Kristopher, Nyya, Adriana, Alisha, Alexandria, Samuel and Shay.

Also Read 'Hilda' Voice Actors: Bella Ramsey, Ramus Hardiker And Other Stars Who Lent Their Voices

Also Read What Happened To The Yorkshire Ripper? Find Out Where He Is Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.