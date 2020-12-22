What Happened To Thomas In 'The Bold And The Beautiful'? Read Spoilers Ahead

The Bold and the Beautiful is a popular American soap opera that has been running since 1987. The show features a cast of actors John McCook as Eric Forrester and Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, on which the main story first started. In the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, it was seen that Hope and Finn talk about Thomas, meanwhile, Steffy has an important conversation with Liam, while Ridge comes to a new realisation. Read on to know "What happened to Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful?"

What happened to Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The last few episodes showcased that Hope gets in talks with Finn to explain a weird instance when Thomas was detached from reality while he was kissing the mannequin. Finn then tells her that Thomas has hematoma which may have caused the situation. Finn then comes to know that Liam had actually seen this happening and he assumed that Thomas was kissing Hope. Hope then expects Finn to understand that even though she loves her husband Liam, she would still want to show her support to Thomas, as he is going through troubled times.

While in Thomas' hospital room, he confides his father telling him that he kissed the Hope mannequin. Thomas feels that he scared Hope away behaving like this, and now he feels like crazy. Ridge then assures him saying that it wasn't his fault, and it is all due to the pressure that was created on his brain due to the illness.

Thomas understands that he kissed a mannequin instead of real Hope, and states that he tried to fight the urge, but he couldn't as it all felt so real. Ridge understand that he wants to be a normal person whom Hope can love, even though he respects her marriage and is not pursuing her. Thomas then expresses his father about how deeply he loves Hope and keeps talking about it. meanwhile, Ridge is being optimistic towards Thomas' recovery and he feels grateful for the moment that his son could get better in the future.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

According to soap.com and celeb dirty laundry website, In the recent episode, Ridge expresses his gratitude towards Hope and the future episodes will also show that Thomas takes a stand on recovery, as he finds that the intensity of Hope mannequin coming to life has increased to a high frequency. Meanwhile at the dinner with Douglas, real Hope and Thomas, it will be seen that Thomas will somehow let them know how he feels tortured by all the events occurring in his head. The storyline also indicates that he might go towards Atkinson disease.

