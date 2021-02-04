Marilyn Manson's Home Sees The Presence Of LAPD Vehicles After Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's home in Hollywood Hills, as per a report on DailyMail, was visited by the members of the Los Angeles Police Department (Or the LAPD) in the wake of the mounting allegations against the 52-year-old rockstar from at least 11 people, as of this writing. The report in question stated that the LAPD officials were observed to be knocking on the doors of Marilyn Manson's home. The reason for the same, as per the official who was quoted by the publication, was that the policemen were performing a "safety check". The report also stated that the officials found no evidence of foul play or mis treatment of women around the house, which caused them to promptly exit the scene sans any incident.

As per the very same DailyMail report, in the past few days, at least 11 women, starting with actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused the musician and artist of extremely misappropriate behaviour. The first of them, Pachel Wood, was explicitly seen saying that the 52-year-old had been "horrifically abusing" her for several years and that she was done keeping it a secret for the betterment of others. The post can be found below.

Terming allegations such as above to be a gross misrepresentation of reality, Manson responded with a post through which he intended on doubling down on the accusations that had been made in the past. Marilyn Manson's controversies have plagued him throughout the course of his elaborate career. In addition to the same, as far as the recent set of accusations are concerned, he can be seen saying that all the relationships that he has had up until this point in his life have been consensual and with like-minded individuals. The post can be found below.

In order to support her ex-husband, Dita Von Teese released a post saying that during the seven years that the two were together, she hadn't experienced anything quite like what the other women were accusing him of. In addition to the same, she can be seen explicitly sharing the exact reason behind the two parting ways. The post can be found below.

