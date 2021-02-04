Where To Watch 'Eight For Silver'? Streaming Options For The Werewolf Saga

Sean Ellis’ Eight For Silver premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. This werewolf saga stars Kelly Reilly, Boyd Holbrook, Amelia Crouch and more. Eight For Silver tells the story of revenge with the element of mysticism and touches on topics like colonisation. If you have been browsing the internet for Eight For Silver watch online sources since its release at the Sundance Film Festival, this is the right place. Before we answer the question - where to watch Eight For Silver - here is a short synopsis of the film.

When a group of indigenous people, the Romas, claim their land, Seamus Laurent (Alistaire Petrie) and a group of other people who own the land kill all the Romas. One Roma curses the land and every inhabitant in it. What follows is that the area becomes haunted thus making every person living there to have nightmares. They see a strange man who has straws all over his body. He is none other than one of the Romas who was buried. After this, werewolves start taking over the land. At one point, Laurent’s son goes missing and John McBride (Boyd Holbrook) does the investigation to find the boy. If you are now more curious about the Eight For Silver watch online options, then continue reading.

Where to watch Eight For Silver?

The Sundance Film Festival happened online for the very first time due to the ongoing pandemic. With single film tickets available at $5, film aficionados could watch the movies online. However, unfortunately, according to the film festival’s official site, “tickets are only available to U.S. audiences.” Moreover, due to restriction of rights, feature films and short films do not get released in international locations. Sadly, there are no Eight For Silver streaming options at the moment. So how did people who got to see the film react to it?

Eight For Silver: Audience Reactions

People are appreciating the movie’s cinematography and calling Eight For Silver’s take on werewolves as unique. It is becoming well-liked among fans of the gothic genre. On the other hand, some did not enjoy the film as much and even thought that the story was a bit racist. For instance, one critique from CBR said, “Eight for Silver showcases its wealthy old white men pillaging and brutally murdering a Romani village... and then expects audiences to somehow care what happens to them.”

#EightForSilver: This stylish reimagining of werewolves might be my favorite horror movie so far. Strong creature design and visual effects carry this movie’s frights. Hope this one gets picked up for distrib, it’s a sure crowd pleaser #Sundance2021 pic.twitter.com/DCBgBlHQm8 — 4SecReview (@4SecReview) February 2, 2021

F16. #EightforSilver by Sean Ellis is a new but just ok approach to the werewolf horror genre. I like some of the mythology elements, but unfortunately some iffy story choices were made, and the action is obscured by hazy cinematography and shaky cam.#SHWHSundance #Sundance2021 pic.twitter.com/rxoFETrcAo — Black Women's Lives Matter. Carolyn Hinds (@CarrieCnh12) February 2, 2021

#EightforSilver is period piece meets creature feature. Loved the eerie, ominous atmosphere & bewitching cinematography. Gruesome & shocking moments. Wish it steered more into the supernatural/monster mythos like the game Order 1886. Third act dragged for myself. #Sundance2021 pic.twitter.com/BrL08v9WJc — Jared Buckendahl â€¼ï¸#Sundance (@JaredBuckendahl) February 1, 2021

