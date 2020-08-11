What Happened To Kiko From 'Below Deck'? Read Details

On August 3, the charter yacht on Below Deck Mediterranean called 'The Wellington' bid adieu to another beloved crew member Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran. Kiko exited the season after delivering a lacklustre Las Vegas-themed dinner. Kiko served fried foods to his affluent guests, which seemed to have pushed Captain Sandy Yawn over the edge. This led to the Captain's decision of fire Kiko. In a recent interview with the Daily Dish, Kiko claimed that he was heartbroken at the Captain’s decision. Read on to know, “What happened to Kiko?”

What happened to Kiko on Below Deck?

Things had started to go downhill for Kiko on Below Deck when Captain Sandy had expressed her disappointment in him. The Captain had claimed that Kiko’s organisational skills in the galley, as well as his plating, were extremely poor. The Captain further demanded that Chef Kiko needed to step up his cooking or she was going to have to find a new chef.

Kiko asked Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier, to determine a suitable menu for dinner. Taking Hannah's advice Chef Kiko prepared truffle fries and nachos along with fried chicken and shrimp cocktail. However, Captain Sandy was not pleased by the menu and neither were the guests.

Why did Kiko get fired from Below Deck?

Chef Kiko was called out and fired by Captain Sandy following the Las Vegas dinner fiasco. Kiko agreed with Captain Sandy’s review of the dinner when she said that it was “horrible.” According to a report of Daily Dish, after getting fired, Kiko came close to leaving the boat during breakfast the next morning. However, the young chef chose to uphold his integrity. He ultimately decided to keep his promise to stay until they dropped the guests off.

Where is Kiko now?

The report on Daily Dish suggests that, after leaving 'The Wellington', Chef Kiko has set out on many adventures. According to his Instagram handle, he had recently visited a friend in France. He was also seen vacationing in South Africa with his girlfriend, Nicole. The couple spent Christmas and New Year’s back home with his family in Brazil. The chef then went to the United States and took a road trip down the coast of California, finally visiting Las Vegas.

