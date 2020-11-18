What Happened To Kristen On 'FBI'? Find Out If Kristen Is Leaving 'FBI'

The CBS drama series FBI has captivated fans with its thrilling storyline ever since it first released in 2018. Helmed by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, the series has completed two seasons and FBI season 3 premiered on November 17, 2020. However ever since season 3 of the show premiered, fans took to Twitter to discuss,“What happened to Kristen on FBI?”

Read | What time does "Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas" release on Netflix?

What happened to Kristen on FBI?

The rumours about actor Ebonee Noel (Kristen) leaving FBI first surfaced in December 2019. Many fans began speculating that Ebonée Noel is leaving the CBS series after an episode featured her character’s brutal stabbing in the December 17 finale. However, when the show returned on January 7, it became clear that the FBI Analyst turned Agent Kristen Chazal (Ebonee Noel) was still a part of the show. The FBI agent Kristen had undergone surgery to repair her damaged carotid artery and the surgery was a success.

Read | Saif Ali Khan in talks for Netflix film, says it's a 'wonderful script'

Is Kristen leaving FBI?

The show makers and Ebonee Noel herself have not revealed anything yet. However, after watching the first episode of season 3, many fans were convinced that Ebonee’s character Kristen Chazal was indeed leaving the show. Here is what fans said on Twitter after watching the latest episode.

@EboneeNoel

Watching FBI, sorry to see you left the show.

Seriously.

Your character was a refreshing change to the stereotypes that CBS usually puts out.

All the best to your future success. — Lincoln C. Chinnery III (@lincolnwrites) November 18, 2020

If Ebonee Noel has actually left FBI or has been written out of the show, I don't know what the reason was but I do know that this beautiful, talented actress deserves all the success she could possibly have in life.



Kristen Chazal will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/HbPGdjgHoP — ♡ TK Kean ♡ (@rilesgorio) October 21, 2020

Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas reviews latest Netflix original 'Ludo'; urges fans to watch it

FBI Cast: Here’re the stars of the show

According to a report on the series' IMDb page, the main cast members of FBI include Missy Peregrym who portrays Maggie Bell, an FBI special agent and the widow of a Wall Street Journal investigative reporter. Actor Zeeko Zaki stars Omar Adom "O. A." Zidan, FBI special agent and Maggie's partner. He is also a West Point graduate, and a retired Army Ranger. Here are the other cast members of the show.

Jeremy Sisto plays Jubal Valentine, an FBI assistant special agent-in-charge.

Ebonée Noel played Kristen Chazal in seasons 1–2, an FBI analyst and special agent.

Connie Nielsen stars as the Special Agent in Charge Ellen Solberg. She is also the team's initial supervisor.

Sela Ward stars Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Dana Mosier. She only appeared in season 1.

Actor Katherine Renee Turner plays Tiffany Wallace in season 3. She is a former NYPD officer and White Collar division agent who replaces Kristen after she moves to Dallas, Texas.

Read | Ludo movie review: This Anurag Basu directorial is a perfect blend of comedy and absurdity

Here's more about actor Ebonee Noel

According to her IMDb page, Ebonee Noel has Guyanese ancestry. Both her parents, Cheryl E. Noel and Patrick Warton are Guyanese. Ebonee's mother was an Ambassador for the United Nations and as a result of her mother's job, she travelled a lot as a child. When she was in American, Ebonee Noel enrolled in college courses after she graduated from high school and went to Tisch School of the Arts which is a part of New York University. The actor has received formal training at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, located in the state of Massachusetts. Ebonee Noel is also well known for her performance as Livia Capulet on the ABC drama Still Star-Crossed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.