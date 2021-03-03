What Happened To LaSalle On 'NCIS: New Orleans'? Know About The Lucas Black Character

NCIS is an American police procedural TV series. The show's spin-off called NCIS: New Orleans has recently announced its season finale. It is executively produced by Gary Glasberg and Mark Harmon and will end after the seventh season. The NCIS: New Orleans series features Scott Bakula as Dwayne Cassius Pride, Lucas Black as Christopher LaSalle, Zoe McLellan as Meredith Brody and Vanessa Ferlito as Tammy Gregorio. Read on to know what happened to LaSalle on NCIS New Orleans?

What happened to LaSalle on NCIS New Orleans?

Lucas Black who portrays the role of LaSalle was one of the original cast members of the NCIS spin-off. However, the character was shot while he was trying to avenge his brother's death in the show. In season 6 of the series, the episode named Matthew 5:9 showcased LaSalle succumbing to death after being shot in the abdomen. The episode started with LaSalle following a trail of drug dealers in Alabama, thinking that they were linked to Cade's disappearance.

When he reached the cabin in search of clues regarding his brother's death, he was ambushed. Right when a gunman aimed to kill an innocent woman, LaSalle stepped in front of her and was shot in his arm and stomach. Later, he succumbed to death in the hospital. The fans of the show were not happy about the ending as LaSalle was one of the original cast members. However, Lucas Black shared his gratitude for his fans and thanked them for their support. He wrote, "Thank you all! Really appreciate the love and support from you! My time on NCIS NewOrleans was an amazing experience!"

Thank you all! Really appreciate the love and support from you! My time on NCIS NewOrleans was an amazing experience! #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/Txw5wXk4AV — Lucas Black (@TheLucasBlack) November 6, 2019

More about NCIS: New Orleans

The NCIS: New Orleans series is filmed in New Orleans. It is the third spin-off of the NCIS franchise. In May 2020, the show was renewed for the seventh season, which premiered on November 8, 2020. After which, the show was cancelled. The last episode of season 7 will air in May 2021. After LaSalle's death on the show, the makers cast The Originals fame Charles Michael Davis to fill the void left by LaSalle.

