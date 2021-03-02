What Happened To Layla's Dad? Did The 'All American' Actor Get Recast?

All American episode 7 was full of secrets and confessions as the show finally revealed what went down in Las Vegas, something that kept haunting the fans ever since the first episode of season 3. It's no secret that Las Vegas special episodes always make up for excitement and simultaneously, worries because of the city's reputation. All American went all-in with the number of secrets it put across but more importantly, the show recast an important character, too. Here's everything you need to know about what happened to Layla's dad.

What happened to Layla's dad in All American?

JP Keating, who was first introduced in the fifth episode of the first season as Layla's rich and estranged father came back with a new face in the latest episode. Apparently, the JP Keating actor Elvis Nolasco was inadvertently replaced but for a justifiable reason. Actor Elvis Nolasco, who fans had gradually come to love throughout the seasons, couldn't be there for the filming because of the COVID travel restrictions. This led to him being replaced last minute but one can still be hopeful for his come back as nothing bad actually happened between him and the creators of the show as previously assumed.

Layla had one of the more complicated character arcs in the show. Though she was recognised as the "it girl" in her school, at home she was nothing but a lonely girl who had a record of suicide attempts. It was later known that her mother had died in a car accident and her father was busy living his life in New York. When her father came back to meet her, Layla had a hard time accepting him and his shady much younger girlfriend. When JP found out that his daughter attempted suicide at the same spot as her mother, he decided to come back to her life for good and the two eventually mended things.

His new look was truly unexpected but that wasn't the craziest thing to happen in the episode. In a One Tree Hill-esque manner, Jordan and Simone got married. And finally, as fans correctly pointed out, there was indeed something brewing between Spencer and Olivia all along as it was revealed that the two had shared a kiss in Vegas.

