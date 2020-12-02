What Time Does Rainbow Six Siege Update? What Is The Patch Update Size For R6 Neon Dawn?

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most talked-about video games right now. The online tactical shooter from Ubisoft is receiving a new update which will help kick off the new Operation Neon Dawn expansion. This will be the nineteenth expansion for the video game and bring along a new map and a myriad of improvements.

What time does Rainbow Six Siege update?

Officials at Rainbow Six Siege had revealed the complete update schedule for all platforms ahead of the release. The R6 Neon Dawn update had been scheduled for December 1 at 08:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC on Windows PC, 09:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC on PlayStation, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC on Xbox consoles. The update had a downtime of approximately one hour across all platforms, meaning players can now log into the game. Ubisoft that also confirmed that players who already own a copy of the game on or Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, and plan to stay within the same console family, they do not have pay extra for an upgrade.

The latest expansion also brings a new R6 Neon Dawn battle pass for players. It will have a total of 100 tiers, which is the largest we have seen in a Rainbow Six Seige game. The update also comes with a premium track which is available for 1200 R6 credits. This will require you to spend about $9.99 USD if you wish to purchase it.

The new patch update also addresses a wide range of issues in the game. There are also numerous balance and quality of life changes. As part of the latest expansion, players get a reworked map along with a new operator. The update is now live on servers, meaning players across all platforms can now download the patch on their respective gaming devices. The patch update will take up about 60 GB on your Windows PC and 35.90 GB on gaming consoles.

Rainbow Six Siege is now available across Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X platforms.

Image credits: Ubisoft