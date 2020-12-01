What Time Does Double XP End In Cold War? Know All About The 2XP Event Here

The sequel to the original Call of Duty Black Ops is Cold War and it is officially going to release on 13th November 2020 on all the major gaming platforms. This latest edition in the COD series is mainly optimised for the upcoming next-generation consoles and will feature faster loading times, ray-tracing, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Just recently, the game introduced a 2XP event in which the players will be able to gain double experience points. Here is everything you need to know about COD double XP.

What Time Does Double XP End in Cold War?

This Black Ops Cold War 2XP event was launched on November 24 along with the custom Nuketown map. The event ran for a week and players were able to gain a lot of XP boost, but it has now come to an end on all the platforms. The COD Black Ops Cold War double XP event ended on November 30 (A 6 pm GMT end time for players living in the UK).

Cold War Double XP Weekend

The exact time and date during which this event ran is - 11/24 10AM PT ~ 11/30 10:00 AM PT. During this event, the players were able to unlock more attachments which allowed them to increase the rank this week. Treyarch had just made the announcement about this week-long Double 2XP event. One thing note is that this event affected both rank and weapon progressions. The 2XP and 2x Weapons XP started on November 24, 10 AM PT and lasted til November 30, 10 AM PT.

How to get Double XP

There are three main ways by which the players can gain 2XP and Weapon 2XP Tokens:

Through gameplay – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War constantly offers objectives and challenges that can reward 2XP or Weapon 2XP Tokens when they are completed.

Through partnerships – Second way is by buying specially-marked products from various retailers and partners and then by receive codes which are redeemable for 2XP or Weapon 2XP Tokens.

Through Premium Battle Pass tiers – Lastly, the players can progress through the tiers of the Premium Battle Pass in order to unlock 2XP or Weapon 2XP Tokens.

