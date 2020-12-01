What Time Does Fortnite Season 5 Start? Here's More Information About The New Season

A huge number of people have been talking about the release of Fortnite Season 5. So we have managed to gather a lot of valuable information about the release date and time of Fortnite Season 5. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into the upcoming season of Fortnite.

Also Read | Fortnite Galactus Event Time In USA And Canada: What To Expect From The Event?

Also Read | Fortnite Galactus Event Time Australia And New Zealand: Release Date And Time

What time does Fortnite Season 5 start?

The makers have now confirmed that Fortnite Season 5 is going to be released on December 2 from 4 PM ET. Initially, the makers had planned to end their Fortnite Season 4 on November 30 but it was postponed recently. It was certainly obvious that the makers are going to release Fortnite season 5 with the Galactus event that has just gone live. Apart from that, the makers even shared a set of Fortnite season 5 patch notes. These Fortnite patch notes have all the new changes that have been made to their game.

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right?



Join the Fight on 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/8K380f03P1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2020

General

When the "Invited to Party" prompt appears in the UI, you can now immediately accept the invite rather than having to open the Party Finder.

The News widget has been adjusted to avoid the need for a scrollbar in most cases.

A scroll option has been added for controller users in the event that scrolling is needed.

Updated consoles to use less shader storage. This improves patch sizes and reduces load times.

Optimized file ordering to reduce load times on all platforms.

The “Epic Friends” button now appears on the Main Menu when using a gamepad on Windows or Mac.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that intermittently caused the Push-To-Talk setting to not function as intended.

Blocked players will no longer show as suggested friends.

Known Issues

Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here.

Battle Royale

Weapons + Items

Shotguns will now indicate how many pellets hit, visible within the reticle.

Adjusted shotgun spread patterns to be consistent with no random variation.

Heavy Shotgun now fires 10 pellets rather than 5.

Maximum damage for the Heavy Shotgun remains unchanged.

After firing a shotgun, another shotgun cannot be fired for a very short time.

Reduced Hunting Rifle aim assist when targeting to match that of other Sniper Rifles with projectile bullets.

Lowered the vehicle knockback strength on Grenade, Sticky Grenade, Grenade Launcher, and Rocket Launcher.

Remote Explosives must now first attach to an object before they can be detonated.

Tac and Silenced SMG environmental damage now correctly matches player damage.

Changed the damage drop-off profile for the Suppressed SMG to be the same as other SMGs.

Fall off starts at 24 meters from 28 meters.

Damage reduced to 80% at 35 meters from 85% at 47.5 meters.

Damage reduced to 65% at 50+ meters from 75% at 70+ meters.

Also Read | Fortnite Reboot A Friend: Know All About How To Rebooting A Friend

Gameplay

All Terrain Kart (ATK)

The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad.

Get a speed boost after drifting.

The roof acts as a bounce pad.

Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump.

Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.

Map Updated

New Biome: Desert

New Location: Paradise Palms

New Location: Lazy Links

A few unnamed POIs have also appeared across the island.

Minimap Updated

BR05_Social_Minimap_Names.jpg

The center of Storm circles 7, 8, and 9 can now shift in random directions (instead of simply shrinking). As the storm closes in, it will move & shrink to the new location.

Starting in Season 5, progressive challenges will no longer be restricted to a single season. You can now complete progressive challenges at your own pace.

Progressive challenges are now completed by acquiring a fixed amount of XP and is no longer dependant on your season level.

Gyro/motion controls have been added to the Nintendo Switch. Adjust these options in the Settings menu.

Weekly challenges are now split into two sections, free and Battle Pass. The first 3 challenges will be available for free while the last 4 are only available if you own the Battle Pass. The threshold to unlock the weekly challenge reward will remain at 4.

Down But Not Out players now have smaller collision. Previously their collision was at the standing height which blocked DBNO players from crawling under doors and blocked building collision in some cases.

Players that were crouching when knocked Down But Not Out will be returned to a crouching state upon revival.

Emoting will now interrupt sprinting.

You now earn XP for reviving teammates in 50v50 and Teams of 20 LTMs up to three times per match (30XP, 10XP, 10XP).

Weapon reticle will now fade slightly when reloading, out of ammo, or changing weapons.

The player camera can now see out of the water when walking in lakes.

Bug Fixes

Launch Pads and Cozy Campfires now destroy overlapping small objects when placed.

Reduced trigger volume for floor Damage Trap to better match visuals and prevent triggering when standing on ledges above.

Supply Llamas now fall to the ground if the object they were standing on is destroyed.

Autorun will no longer cancel if you let go of the stick and it slightly flicks backward while using a gamepad.

Fixed issue where Autorun could be active while using a Shopping Cart.

The first Storm circle will now consistently do 1 damage.

Players will no longer get stuck in a doorway if they were standing in it when the door closed.

Fixed an issue that prevented some weapon animations from playing.

Autorun can no longer be activated while walking backward.

Textures will now consistently appear correctly while in Edit Mode.

Fixed a crash that could occur when logging out

Also Read | Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle Is Out, Get All The Details Here

Also Read | Fortnite Galactus Event Time United Kingdom: What Time Will The Event Start In UK?