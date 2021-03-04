What Happened To Michael Kelcourse? Know All The Details About Patricia Altschul's Butler

The American reality show, Southern Charm, chronicles the lives of the socialites who reside in Charleston, South Carolina. It also sheds light on the people related to or involved with these socialites. One such member of Southern Charm whom the audience was concerned about is Michael Kelcourse. He is Patricia Altschul's butler. Recently, Patricia's son Whitney Sudler-Smith revealed that Michael had a medical emergency. For all those wondering about what happened to Michael Kelcourse, here are all the details.

What happened to Michael Kelcourse?

According to a report by The Daily Dish, Michael has suffered from a spinal cord stroke. Patricia's son also issued a statement to the media portal saying that the stroke has caused significant nerve damage and impairment. He was also hopeful that with the help of the doctors at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Michael will recover.

Michael also made several appearances on the Southern Charm show. He is known for his witty conversations and also the drinks that he serves to Patricia's guests. His most popular drink is the martini. He is known to make some of the most amazing cocktails.

In her memoir, The Art of Southern Charm, Patricia is all praise for her butler. She also has recalled that hiring him was the best thing that she could have done. Whitney Sudler-Smith also revealed that Michael is devoted to his mother and is also one of the nice guys he has known. Michael also helps to take care of Patricia's dogs.

Does Michael live with Patricia?

According to a report by Screenrant, Michael has a long career as a butler. Patricia wanted to hire him as soon she heard the news of his former employee's passing. Interestingly, Patricia was on the phone trying to hire Michael even before his former employee's funeral was being planned. He also chose to stay with her even during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There are currently no updates as to how Michael is doing.

Patricia's Instagram handle is full is pictures and videos with Michael. He is seen making cocktails for her and also helping around the house. He also takes care of her dogs. Recently, Patricia updated her fans and followers that they can in good wishes for Michael's speedy recovery on a website.

Image courtesy- @pataltschul Instagram

