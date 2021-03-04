When Did 'Chaos Walking' Start Filming? Know All Details Here

Chaos Walking is an upcoming sci-fi action-adventure film starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in the lead roles. The premise follows Todd Hewitt (Holland) who discovers a mysterious girl named Viola (Ridley) in the woods when she crashes on his planet. The trailer suggests that under some mysterious circumstances, all the women from the planet have disappeared whereas the men are a victim of "the noise", a force that lets their thoughts be heard and displayed out in the open. Let's find out some trivia about the movie while we await its release.

When did Chaos Walking start filming?

"Chaos" will sound like an understatement for the cast and crew of Chaos Walking. Not because of its title or premise but due to the sheer mayhem they suffered with during its making. The movie has suffered from plenty of push-and-pulls in release dates like no other. Oddly enough, the movie's planning and announcements were first made in 2011.

The crew had to undergo a lot of changes in the scripts before drawing the final one in 2016. Doug Liman came on board as the director in early 2016 while its shoot finally commenced and finished in 2017. It took two years for the film to get a release date, which was originally supposed to be March 1, 2019. But the crew withdrew the schedule as they thought some scenes needed more work. Thus began a series of reshoots in April 2019.

One may have already guessed that the ongoing pandemic made it even more difficult for the film to get a proper release, thereby delaying the project even further. Finally, the movie pinned on two release dates, February 24, 2021, for South Korea and March 4 for the rest of the world. The movie will be released theatrically and might get a digital release further down the line. Apart from an intriguing storyline, the film also offers a treat to the audience in the form of the many wonderful locations. According to LatLong.net, Chaos Walking filming locations include Montreal, Atlanta, Scotland and Iceland as the primary sets.

