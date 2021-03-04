Kim Kardashian May Get Hidden Hills Mansion As Part Of Divorce Settlement: Reports

Kim Kardashian is said to reportedly receive the luxurious Hidden Hills mansion under the in-process divorce settlement with Kanye West. The residential establishment in question came to the former power couple at a price tag of USD 20 million back in 2014. As per a report on Fox News, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Hidden Hills house, which was almost broken into quite recently, has undergone several changes since it came under the former power couple's possession. Read on for more details.

What else did the report say?

The aforementioned publication quoted Kris Jenner saying that since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became the owners of the mansion, the couple has spent an additional USD 20 million on the renovations, which was an endeavour undertaken by the rapper. Additionally, Jenner was quoted recounting the additional 30,000 US dollars that were spent on amenities. After taking all the factors such as modifications, inflation, and the state of the changes that the neighbourhood itself has undergone since 2014, Kris Jenner was quoted saying that the valuation of the Hidden Hills mansion stands at USD 60 million dollars (Which roughly translates to INR 440 crores).

About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce:

Kim Kardashian reportedly filed for divorce with the father of her four children, Kanye West, in the last few days of the month that went by. Relevant documents related to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce have been reportedly processed by the former, who was married to her musician husband for over six years. As per a TMZ report, the relevant documents concerning the separation have been filed and processed by Laura Wasser, who has previously represented the likes of Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, and Dr Dre, amongst others. Due to her high-profile clientele and settlement rate, she is known as the "Disso-Queen" of Hollywood. Quite recently, details regarding the divorce papers surfaced, which reportedly saw Kim Kardashian citing the reasons for divorce to be "irreconcilable differences". The two tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Italy when their firstborn, North, was 11 months old. More details regarding their separation will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

