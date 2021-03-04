What Happened To Mikey Eyebrows On 'Tough As Nails'? Read Here

Tough as Nails is a CBS reality competition show that debuted on July 8, 2020. The show is hosted by Phil Keoghan and features contestants competing in challenges at worksites that test their toughness, with one participant eliminated in each episode. Talking about the show, Michael Guerriero aka Mikey Eyebrows departure has prompted many questions by fans. Hence, here’s a look at what happened to Mikey Eyebrows on Tough As Nails?

When did Michael “Eyebrows” Guerriero leave Tough as Nails?

Between the second and third episodes of season 2, Mikey has disappeared from the show. While he was there for the first Overtime Challenge of the season, he did not join his Savage Crew team when they arrived at the Team Challenge on the following day.

Why did Mickey Eyebrows leave Tough as Nails?

Tough as Nails has yet to make a statement about the departure of Mikey. On the show, host Phil Keoghan simply told the contestants that he "must go home" without any further details or mention of the subject. That being said, there are some theories that fans have come up with:

When Phil said on the show, “He had to go home,” he may have been implying that something had happened in Mikey's family. Given how much he has spoken about his family, especially his four children, it's understandable that he will flee at the first sign of trouble at home. However, if he wanted to quit for personal reasons, you'd think the show would discuss it.

Also read | Where Is Tough As Nails Filmed? Know All About The Reality Show's Shoot Locations

Who else left Tough as Nails season 2?

This season, Mikey wasn't the only one who left the show. Last week, Mariner Tara Alverson was the first person to be disqualified from the individual competition after she was unable to complete the Overtime Challenge due to a hand injury. She was checked by the show's medical personnel after her elimination and was not cleared to compete in the team competition. She also left the show along with Mikey.

Also read | What Happened To McGee On 'NCIS'? Is Sean Murray Leaving The CBS Series?

Where is the filming location of Tough As Nails season 2?

The filming location of Tough As Nails season 2 is in California. One of the episodes of the show features the Los Angeles Long Beach port area. The show also features the Banc of California Stadium, where contestants must perform a soccer-related task. Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer calls the stadium home.

Also read | Super Bowl On CBS Draws Audience Of 96.4 Million Viewers

Also read | How Many Episodes Are There Of 'The Stand'? Here's All About The CBS Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.