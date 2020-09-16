What Happened With Cardi B And Offset? Cardi B Files For Divorce After 3 Years Of Marriage

Superstar and Rapper Cardi B have filed for a divorce from Offset, her husband after three tumultuous years of marriage.The 27-year-old filed for a divorce on Tuesday, September 15. The couple had secretly married in September 2017 and had gone through a highly publicised rough patch in 2018, resulting in the birth of rumours about Offset’s infidelity. The couple has a two-year-old daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus. Read on to know, “What happened between Cardi B and Offset?”

What happened between Cardi B and Offset?

Timeline of Cardi B and Offset’s tumultuous relationship

According to a report by Elle Magazine, Cardi B whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, met her husband Offset in 2016 and started dating in 2017. In February 2017, Cardi B unofficially confirmed their relationship when she posted a pic of them together on Valentine’s Day, pretty much confirming they’re together. In September 2017 the couple got married in a secret ceremony, but fans of the rapper wouldn’t know this until Cardi announced her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Offset was cheating on Cardi B with someone else. Cardi finally confirmed her pregnancy in April 2018, after her Saturday Night Live performance. The couple had a daughter, who they named Kulture in July 2018. When Cardi posted a short clip from their wedding, fans were shocked to see that the couple got married in the most casual outfits one could possibly imagine.

Cardi B confesses she is affected by the infidelity rumours in 2018

In October 2018, Cardi confessed in an interview with W Magazine that the cheating rumours were making her insecure. She said that she was worried that she might drive her husband away by being too insecure. In December 2018, Cardi finally took to her Instagram and announced that the couple was breaking up, as things were not working out.

The couple did patch up shortly after Offset made a huge gesture at the Rolling Loud music festival in 2018 and by walking onto the stage, with his assistants bringing out a series of signs that said: “Take Me Back, Cardi.” The couple even performed together in July 2019 during an outdoor concert on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Cardi B and Offset performed their new song Clout, a duet about balancing fame and their relationship.

