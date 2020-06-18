What Happened To Olivia On 'The Young And The Restless'? Read To Find Out

Olivia Hastings is a popular fictional character in CBS’s soap opera serial, The Young and The Restless. The character was portrayed by actor Tonya Williams between 1990 to 2005. However, Williams returned to the role in 2007 and played Olivia Hastings till 2012. Read on to find out what happened to Olivia of The Young and The Restless

ALSO READ | Who is Sofia Pernas? Is she dating 'The Young and The Restless' star Justin Hartley?

What happened to Olivia on The Young and The Restless?

Olivia’s sibling rivalry with her sister Drucilla was made known to the audiences early on in the show. The sibling rivalry stemmed from their childhood, as their parents favoured the older daughter Olivia over Drucilla. When the sisters reunite as adults, the strife between them grew as Drucilla develops feelings for Nathan Hastings, the private investigator who was dating Olivia at the time. Olivia gets married to Nathan Hastings, thus becoming Olivia Hastings, as the character is now popularly known by fans.

Image Credit - CBS Soaps In Depth Official Page ( Facebook)

ALSO READ | Who is Adrian in 'The Young and The Restless'? Check full details

Things take a gnarly turn when Olivia on The Young and The Restless, who is pregnant with Nathan’s child, gets diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The expectant mother braves up at the news and refuses to abort the baby. As Olivia Hastings marriage with Nathan continues to crumble, he begins an affair with Keesha Monroe, played by actor Jeniffer Gatti. But, the matter becomes even more complicated when Keesha tests positive with HIV. Fortunately, Nathan, Olivia and their newborn baby Nate Hastings Jr test negative for HIV, but the damage is done to their marriage become irreparable. As Olivia Hastings splits up with Nathan, she forbids him to have any contact with his son. This prompts Nathan to kidnap Nate, but Nathan soon returns his son Nate back to Olivia, when life on the run becomes too difficult for a child. Nathan Hastings eventually dies after being hit by a car.

ALSO READ | Who was Cassie on 'The Young and The Restless'? Know more about her

Olivia and Malcolm

Meanwhile, Malcolm Winters, who is Drucilla’s boyfriend Neil’s brother, develops a bond with Olivia Hasting’s son, Nate Jr. Olivia from The Young and The Restless soon falls in love and gets married to Malcolm Winters. But her experience of being betrayed in the previous marriage, gets the best of her, as she begins accusing Malcolm of cheating on her too. Olivia and Malcolm eventually divorce and her relationship with her son Nate takes a nosedive.

ALSO READ | Earth Day 2020: Know the young climate change activists holding baton to save planet

Olivia from The Young and The Restless: Her story continues:

Olivia shockingly contracts Aplastic Anaemia and almost dies from it. But her sister Drucilla comes to her rescue and saves Olivia by donating her bone marrow. While Olivia from The Young and The Restless is still recovering her health, she begins to develop feelings for her best friend Ashley Abbott’s husband Brad Carlton. Although Brad and Olivia get together for a brief while when he is separated from his wife Ashley. He soon finds his way back to his wife when he discovers that she is pregnant with his child.

In the midst of heartbreak, a bruised relationship with her son Nate and a difficult battle with her health, Olivia decides to move to Africa and work with Doctors without Borders. Since then Olivia only returns to Genoa City on occasions, such as for attending her sister Drucilla's funeral, treating Lilly Winters, who is also battling ovarian cancer and attending Malcolm’s wedding to Sofia Dupre.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.