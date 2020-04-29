Who Is Adrian In 'The Young And The Restless'? Check Full Details

Adrian Korbel is a fictional character on The Young and The Restless. Hollywood actor Eyal Podell played the role of the art history professor at Genoa City university. Here's everything to know about Adrian on The Young and The Restless.

Who is Adrian on The Young and The Restless?

In 2006, the makers introduced Adrian as Colleen Carlton’s university lecturer. The duo falls head over heels in love with each other but they get torn between their feelings and managing their relationship as a teacher and student. They break up numerous times but cannot stay away for long.

After spending a romantic evening with Adrian, Colleen finds out the evidence of Carmen Mesta’s murder and Jana Hawkes’ disappearances. As she flees, somebody kidnaps her. But she gets to know that Jana kidnapped her and tries framing Adrian, who rescues Colleen and rushes her to the hospital.

During March 2007, Adrian receives a call from the university’s dean that she knows about his relationship with Colleen. As Colleen asks him to lie about their love, Adrian agrees. However, later on, the dean reveals that the case of their relationship has been dropped. So, the duo decides to continue being together as secret lovers.

One day, Adrian and Colleen are making out at Jack Abbott’s living room and Sharon discovers them. When Adrian gets a job offer at a museum in Paris, Brad interferes by donating a painting in exchange for not hiring Adrian so that Colleen could not move.

After some time, Colleen begins assisting Kevin for locating Jana, which Adrian does not approve of. However, Jana falls for their scheme and Colleen leaves the town to visit her mother. After she returns and reunites with Adrian, the duo gets to know about Jana’s brain tumour, which led to problems before. Adrian and Jana become closer, leaving Colleen envious. Amid everything disaster strikes, Colleen’s new book about her grandmother’s life during World War 2 is about to be published.

Moreover, the dean asks her to return to CGU and teach a night class. Colleen and Adrian break up again and he slept with Amber. Later on, he moved to Maine. In October 2009, Adrian sends flowers from Europe when he couldnot attend Colleen’s funeral.

