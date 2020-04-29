Who Was Cassie On 'The Young And The Restless'? Know More About Her

Cassie Newman is a popular character from The Young and The Restless. Camryn Grimes portrayed Newman, whom William J Bell introduced in 1997. She is the biological daughter of Sharon Newman and Frank Barritt. However, her mother gave her up for adoption. Years later, Grace Turner, Sharon’s best friend, tracked Cassie to reunite her with Sharon before deciding to keep her for herself. It took a year for Sharon to realise that Cassie was her daughter and she regained custody with Nicholas Newman, who was keen to adopt her.

Who was Cassie on The Young and The Restless?

Camryn Grimes garnered critical acclaim, and the viewers applauded her role of Cassie in The Young and The Restless. The actor went on to become the youngest recipient of Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2000 when she was just 10. Here’s everything you should know about Grimes’ role of Cassie on The Young and The Restless.

Cassie on The Young and The Restless

Cassie Newman was born to Sharon and her high school boyfriend, Frank in 1991. As Sharon struggled financially and Frank did not want anything to do with his daughter, she gave up Cassie for adoption. Three years later, Sharon moves to genoa city, falls in love with Nicholas Newman, and marries him. In 1997, their newborn son, Noah Newman, becomes sick and could die. So, Sharon’s best friend Grace searches for Cassie and keeps her after knowing that Noah managed to survive. It takes about a year for Sharon to learn that Cassie is her daughter and adopts her, despite Grace’s efforts to flee with the girl.

At the age of eleven, Cassie from The Young and The Restless experiences a near-death incident from drowning in a frozen pond. Hearing the news, Frank shows up to form a relationship with his daughter. While Nick tries to keep him away. Sharon discloses that Frank is just a man from her past. Sometime later, Cameron Kirsten kills Frank, who planned to look into parental rights and frames Sharon. Knowing about her biological father, Cassie gets heart-broken.

Cassie on The Young and The Restless grows up

As Cassie becomes a teenager she strives to become popular in school and hangs out with older teens. Besides skipping classes, being rude, she lies to her parents about attending a party. Watching her crush Daniel Romalotti being passed out, she proceeds to drive him home. Being underage and lacking a license, Cassie crashes the car and injures herself badly. They both are rushed to the hospital and have no memories of the accident. So, everyone believes that an intoxicated Daniel caused the crash. However, when Cassie recalls everything, she searches for Daniel. But Nick finds her at Crimson Lights and admits her to the hospital, where she dies.

Before her demise, Cassie promises to her parents that they will have another daughter. Months later, Sharon spends time at work, and Brad and Nick cheats on her with Phyllis, who bears his daughter Summer. Hence, Sharon and Nick end their marriage. On the other hand, Cassie’s apprehension appears to Nick and Sharon on different occasions. As Sharon stops consuming her bipolar disorder medicines, she sees Cassie frequently. She also attempts to get closer to Nick by altering DNA test results between Summer and her father.

