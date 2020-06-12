Who Is Sofia Pernas? Is She Dating 'The Young And The Restless' Star Justin Hartley?

This Is Us star, Justin Hartley shocked his fans and his ex-wife Chrishell Stause, the Selling Sunset star, when he filed for a divorce at the end of 2019. Justin Hartley’s divorce became very messy, when his ex-wife, Chrishell Stause demanded that Hartley must pay for her legal fees and he refused to do so. However, on May 28, 2020, Hartley was spotted kissing another woman in Los Angeles, outside his doctor's office. The mystery woman has since been identified as Sofia Pernas, who is Justin Hartley’s The Young and The Restless co-star. Read on to find out, who is Sofia Pernas, and is she Justin Hartley’s girlfriend?

Who is Sofia Pernas?

Sofia Pernas is a Moroccan-Spanish actor who lives in LA. She was born in 1989 in Fes, Morroco to a Moroccan mother and a Galician father. Sofia Pernas rose to fame in 2015 when she appeared as Marissa Sierras in The Young and The Restless. She also featured in the American romantic drama series named Jane the Virgin from 2016-2017. Many fans know her from her role in The Brave an American military drama series.

Is she Justin Hartley’s girlfriend?

This Is Us star Justing Hartley was spotted kissing Sofia Pernas on May 28, they were spotted outside The Southern California Orthopaedic Institute in LA. As per the reports of a media portal, the couple spent the entire weekend together at Hartley’s place. Hence, it has been confirmed by several media sources that Sofia Pernas is Justin Hartley's girlfriend.

Although the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, several media portals claim that Sofia is a doting girlfriend for Justin Hartley. It was also reported that Justin Hartley’s girlfriend Sofia, dropped Justin off in the morning at the doctor's office, and picked him up after a few hours. Sofia Pernas even helped him into the car and had a cold drink ready for him.

Justin Hartley’s divorce

Justin Hartley’s new girlfriend Sofia Pernas starred alongside him and his ex-wife Chrishell Stause on The Young and The Restless from 2015 to 2016. Hartley was dating Stause back then. The former couple got married in 2017 but split shortly after, in 2019. Justin Hartley also has a 15-year-old daughter named Isabella Justice Hartley from his first marriage to Lindsay Nicole, who is also an American actor.

Sofia Pernas’ Instagram

Here are some amazing posts from Sofia Pernas’ Instagram handle:

