What Happened To Robbo On 'Home And Away'? Is Robbo Really Dead? How Did Robbo Die?

Home and Away is one of the most popular Australian TV soap operas that has been on air since 1988. The storyline of the show has seen numerous plot twists and turns over the years and a number of deaths of characters through the course of the story. Here is information about what happened to Robbo on Home and Away and is Robbo really dead, read on.

Disclaimer: This article contains Home and Away spoilers ahead.

What happened to Robbo on Home and Away?

Robbo Shaw was also called John Doe on the show and was portrayed by actor Jake Ryan. He first appeared on the show in the year 2017 and gained immense love from the fans of the show. However, in the season that aired in 2020, Robbo’s character saw an end and he was written off of the show.

Is Robbo really dead? How did Robbo die?

Yes, Robbo is really dead in the series Home and Away. In the 2020 season, Robbo’s character was involved in a car accident and was taken to a hospital. There, the doctors performed successful surgery on him.

However, Robbo later suffered from a haemorrhage and despite the doctors’ best efforts to revive him, he died. During the show, he did appear once in Jasmine's dream. But that was the end of Robbo’s character in the show.

More about Robbo’s character

In the show, Robbo was married to Jasmine. When Robbo was on his deathbed, he had realised that he shall not be able to make it. Therefore, he had sent Jasmine away to run an errand so that she did not have to see him suffer in his final moments.

Before getting married to Jasmine, Robbo had tried to help Tori get pregnant by donating his sperm to her and Tori had gotten pregnant by using IVF. She however suffered a miscarriage and Robbo had refused to try again. Tori however had used another embryo to impregnate herself with Robbo’s child. Robbo felt betrayed and left Jasmine as well when he got to know that she knew about this. However, when he later returned, Jasmine and Robbo reconciled and got married.

