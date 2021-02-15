What Happened To Roy From 'Shipping Wars'? The Reason For His Sudden Absence Revealed

Although the last episode of A&E reality TV show Shipping Wars aired back in 2015, it is still one of the most popular shows on the network because of its reruns. Last year, when the shoot of on-going shows was halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Shipping Wars reruns had viewers glued to the screen all over again. One of the staple truckers on the show was Roy Garber, who is described by the makers of Shipping Wars as a "jack-of-all-trades".

While Roy from Shipping Wars had been one of the most important cast members of the reality TV series, his sudden absence in the final seasons of the show had left many confused. If you too are one of the many who was left wondering, "What happened to Roy from Shipping Wars?", then here's your answer.

The reason for Roy Garber's absence in Shipping Wars' final seasons revealed

For the unversed, the reason for Roy Garber's absence in the Shipping Wars was his untimely death because of a heart attack. In January 2014, Roy passed away at the age of 49 in Texas' Austin city, USA. Later, the update was also shared on A&E official website in a statement, which read: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of the A&E family. Our thoughts are with Roy’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be missed."

Roy Garber's bio on the official website of A&E under Shipping Wars cast details read: "From TIG welding to catching alligators, he seems to have experience with everything and hasn’t found a load or situation he couldn’t tackle (and isn’t afraid to tell you so). One of the top earners in the country, Roy started Arbie’s Team Transport after raising his son, Travis, by himself for over 18 years. As a master tradesman, Roy supported his son by running a small home building and remodelling company. Roy has made shipping a full-time job and passion. An avid fisherman and master scuba diver, he sometimes heads to the deep waters of the Gulf Coast in pursuit of the largest shark he can find."

