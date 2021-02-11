When Did Breena Die On NCIS? Find Out What Happened To Breena Palmer

Season 18 of NCIS kicked off in November 2020 after the shooting of a few episodes was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show has now introduced a twist the fans may not be ready to accept. They decided to kill off Breena, one of the main cast members of the show. Read on to find out when did Breena die on NCIS.

NCIS has been going strong for almost 2 decades. After some problems with the production last, the show, however, came back strong. The story they've introduced this season is intriguing. Fans are always in a state of curiosity as to what's going to happen in the next episode. With the Breena twist, they've changed the story again.

Also Read: 'Firefly Lane' Cast On Netflix Has Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke And Others, See Full List

When did Breena die on NCIS?

Breena Palmer (played by Michelle Pierce), the wife of Cheif Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) met each other on the show through their mutual work. Breena worked as a mortician in a mortuary and the pair bonded over their shared interest in biology and science. The pair got married in 2012 in the show, after facing many obstacles together. Throughout the years they had a strong relationship that stood the test of time. Breena and Jimmy had a daughter together in season 17. They were one of television's best known couples and fans of the show loved their chemistry.

Also Read: NCIS Fans React To Jimmy's Tragic Reveal; Fans Divided Over The News

How did Breena Die? What Happened to Breena?

Over the last few episodes in this season, Breena and Jimmy had a difficult time with their marriage. They had been through a few arguments and Jimmy was very frustrated in the relationship. There were hints in the show that their relationship might be heading towards a divorce. The showrunners had a much sadder fate planned for the pair. In the latest episode, the viewers are shown that Breen is suffering the Coronavirus and passes away due to complications. Jimmy is inconsolable Agent Leroy Gibbs remains at his side to give him comfort as Jimmy continues to grieve Breena's untimely death from the show.

Also Read: What Happened To McGee On 'NCIS'? Is Sean Murray Leaving The CBS Series?

If you haven't seen the show you can check it out. NCIS airs on CBS. Here's the official synopsis of the show, "NCIS follows a fictional team of Naval Criminal Investigative Service Major Case Response Team (MCRT) special agents based at the Washington, D.C. field office in Washington Navy Yard."

Also Read: 'NCIS' Season 18 Recap: Why Did Gibbs Shoot McGee? Revealed Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.