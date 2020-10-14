What Happened To Susie On 'Rizzoli And Isles'? Know Why She Left The Show

Rizzoli & Isles is a crime drama television series. It shows a detective and a doctor who teams up to solve crimes in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States of America. Among the popular characters of the show was Susie Chang, portrayed by Tina Huang. But the character disappeared before season six could conclude.

What happened to Susie on Rizzoli and Isles?

Susie Chang was the senior criminalist of the Boston Police Department’s crime laboratory. She first appeared in season 2 episode, Burning Down the House, and developed strong relations with the team. She was dating a morgue technician, Alex Simmons, who she met at a nudist retreat in the show.

Susie Chang was killed off from Rizzoli & Isles. The character, played by Tina Huang, died in season six episode, Misconduct Game. She was blown to the head after she had left a crime scene. Her murder took the storyline to another angle. The investigation revealed that Chang’s demise was part of a complex plan to frame the forensic department for poor handling of a recent case.

During the investigation, a secret room in her apartment was found, stacked with bags containing pieces of evidence and even loads of cash. The lead characters, Detective Jane Clementine Rizzoli and Dr Maura Dorothea Isles, essayed by Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander, respectively, also believed that their colleague Susie Chang had a darker side. However, they realized in the end that she got framed.

Susie Chang’s death was set up by Samuel Langdon, played by Dameon Clarke, a greedy politician. He gets involved in art forgery in a bid to raise enough money to run for governor. In an attempt to erase the last traces of his criminal activities, Clarke convinced his hitman to take care of Chang. However, the attempt to frame the department did not go well as the investigation exposed the killer’s agenda.

In an interview with Talk Nerdy With Us, actor Tina Huang opened up about her Rizzoli & Isles character, Susie Chang’s death. She said that she knew about it pretty early on, but of course, did not want to spoil it for the fans. She stated that it was a really difficult secret to keep under wraps. The actor mentioned that Susie was such a “fun, lovable character” that showrunner, Jan Nash, was very sensitive about. She mentioned that Nash called her, and they were all really upset to see the character go. At the same time, Huang thinks the story opened the world up to interesting storylines for the other characters to go through that grieving process.

