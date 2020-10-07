Why Is Ryan Haywood Leaving Rooster Teeth? Find Out What Happened

American actor Ryan Haywood has recently announced that he has left Rooster Teeth. The actor posted a tweet on Tuesday, October 6 confirming that he had quit the production company. He stated that he needed to fix his relationship with his family. The actor also stated that although he needed to fix many things, he had not done anything illegal. Read on to find out, “What happened to Ryan Haywood?”

What happened to Ryan Haywood?

The 39-year old American actor from the state of Georgia has starred in multiple productions like Rooster Teeth Shorts, Immersion, Million Dollars, But…, The Gauntlet, Ten and Eleven Little Roosters. In his recent tweet, Ryan admitted that he had made some mistakes and needed to redeem himself, but, he did divulge any details. He also stated he was sorry to everyone he had hurt. He also stated that he took full responsibility for his actions and did not want his family to suffer any threats and humiliations.

I made mistakes and will be leaving RT to focus on rebuilding my family and life. I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt. I do want to say emphatically that I never did anything illegal. The consequences of my actions are mine to deal with, please stop harassing and threatening my family. — Ryan Haywood (@RyanTheTwit) October 6, 2020

A report on HITC suggests that in the past few days a few nude pictures and videos were leaked on the internet. Some social media users reportedly pointed out that the men featuring in those pictures were Ryan Haywood and Adam Kovac. However, so far neither Ryan nor Adam have addressed any of these rumours. The report further stated that some fans believed that the pictures were fake.

Was Ryan involved with a 17-year-old girl?

In addition to the picture and video leak rumours, there were also rumours suggesting that Adam had been involved with a 17-year-old girl. The rumour began after a YouTube video posted by a girl named Tessa Graves on October 6. In the video, she talked about meeting Ryan in 2017 in a Rooster Teeth event.

Tessa claimed that Ryan was 36 when she met him, while she was only 17. She confessed that she had lied to Ryan about her age and told him that she was 18. She went on to reveal that they started a relationship and were together on and off for two years. She revealed that they often planned to meet up and Ryan urged her to come and meet him in Austin, Texas, where he lived with his family. Tessa stated that Ryan offered to pay for a hotel and all other expenses. She also stated that they often shared nude pictures with one another. The YouTube video has garnered over 60,000 views so far.

Image Source: Ryan Haywood (Twitter)

