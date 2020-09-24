Does Tewkesbury Die In 'Enola Holmes'? Here Is What Happened To Him At The End

Fans have been enjoying the new Netflix detective film, Enola Holmes, since it released on the streaming platform on Sept 23, 2020. Helmed by English director Harry Bradbeer, the film is based on the book series created by Nancy Springer. Netflix’s Enola Holmes features an ensemble cast starring some of UK’s best actors such as Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour and Louis Partridge. Read on to find out, “Does Tewkesbury die in Enola Holmes?”

Read | Millie Bobby Brown Shares How Getting The British Accent Right In 'Enola Holmes' Was Tough

Does Tewksbury die in 'Enola Holmes'?

Lord Viscount Tewksbury, Marquess of Basilweather is played by English actor Louis Partridge. In the Netflix movie, Tewkesbury and Enola cross paths when they meet in the rail while going to London. While they become travel partners for a brief period when Enola saves his life from the assassin on the train, they part ways once they reach London.

Source: @sechainarama (Twitter)

But, Enola realises that his life is still in danger when she is ambushed by his assassin in London. She realises that even far away from his ancestral home, Tewksbury is constantly being followed and someone is plotting to kill him. Thus in order to find more about the young Lord, Enola takes a detour to Tewksbury’s ancestral home. She suspects that it’s his uncle who is trying to kill the young Lord.

Read | New 'Enola Holmes' Character Posters Featuring Millie Bobby Brown And Other Cast Out

She manages to learn more about him and locates him in London. But the duo is separated again and this time Enola is forcefully sent to a boarding school. After Tewkesbury helps her escape the boarding house, they arrive at his ancestral home.

But they are greeted with an elaborate trap the evil assassin appears again. This time it looked like he almost got Tewkesbury when he shot directly at him. But, the ingenious young lord had worn a bullet metallic proof vest under his garments. Enola and Tewkesbury manage to kill the assassin. However, they discover that it was his grandmother who wanted Tewkesbury dead.

Source: @milliebrownph (Twitter)

Read | 'Enola Holmes' Gets Rave Early Reviews, Millie Bobby Brown Showered With Praises

Tewkesbury was set to take his fathers seat in the House of Lords and was planning to cast his vote for the reform bill because he wanted to reform the English society. But, his grandmother was still in favour of the old idealistic society. Hence, she wanted to kill her grandson so the reform bill wouldn’t be passed.

Read | 'Enola Holmes' Cast: Millie Bobby Brown As Enola, Henry Cavill As Sherlock & Other Actors

Does Enola end up with Tewkesbury?

When Tewkesbury’s life is saved, he arrives at the House of Lords with his mother and Uncle to take his seat and cast his vote. The audiences get to see Enola and Tewkesbury say their good bye’s before he is about to enter the House. Enola decides to pursue her own life in London as a detective.

Promo Image Source: Louis Partridge (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.