What Happened To The Cat In 'Soul'? How Did It Survive In The Film?

The Disney Pixar movie, Soul has created a buzz among fans ever since it released on OTT platform. The movie is about life, death and beyond. While the movie has been receiving rave reviews, it has also left fans wondering what happened to the cat in the movie.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Plot of the film

Soul follows Joe Gardener, who is a middle school music teacher and is looking for a big break. He gets a great opportunity, but just before he is able to perform, he dies and his body and soul are separated. He is astonished to find himself in the ‘Great Beyond’ and is desperate to go back to earth as he wants his big break.

However, he ends up in the ‘Great Before’, where the souls remain unborn for life and are filled in with traits before they go on the Earth. The film follows how will Joe find his way back to the Earth. Moreover, even if he does go back to the Earth successfully, will he be able to reunite with his body?

What Happened To The Cat In Soul

Towards the end of the movie, it is seen that Joe is able to return to earth. But he enters a therapy cat’s body. This in turn results in the cat’s soul entering the ‘Great Beyond’ realm. So this left many fans wondering, what happened to the cat in the movie

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

How Did The Cat Survive in Soul

The cat’s soul returns to its body later. It is not explained in the movie as to how did the cat’s soul return to the body. The writer of the movie states that “the cat had 9 lives”

The cat had 9 lives, to answer your question about how he got back. We actually boarded an entire sequence that showed how Mr. Mittens got back to his body. We were considering playing it over the end credits, but it was a bit too silly tonally. #PixarSoul — Kemp Powers (@Powerkeni) January 1, 2021

The Soul cast

The Soul is directed by Pete Docter and written by Mike Jones, Kemp Powers and Pete Docter. The cast of the animated movie includes Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad and Donnell Rawlings in the lead roles. The cast also includes Questlove and Angela Bassett. The movie is available to watch on Disney plus Hotstar.

Soul has got 8.2 stars out of 10 by over 1 lakh users on IMDb. Moreover, the movie has received 96% on Tomatometer and 88% as audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out the trailer of the film below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.