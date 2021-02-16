What Happened To The Clark Sisters? Know Why Denise Clark Left The Gospel Group

The Clark Sisters were an American Gospel vocal group. They had gained immense popularity as they were known for bringing gospel music to mainstream music. They earned major success after 1981 when their song You Brought the Sunshine received a huge response from the audience. However, in 1985, their member Denise Clark-Bradford left the group and decided to go solo. Today the audience has been wondering what happened to the Clark Sisters. Read on to know where the Clark sisters are now.

What happened to the Clark sisters?

The Clark Sisters were the highest-selling female gospel groups of all times. The group consisted of five sisters namely, Jacky Clark Chisholm, Denise Clark-Bradford, Elbernita 'Twinkie' Clark, Dorinda Clark-Cole and Karen Clark Sheard. They were said to be the pioneers of contemporary gospel. Some of their biggest hits of all times include songs like Is My Living in Vain, Praise the Lord (Hallelujah), I Can Do All Things Through Christ That Strengthens Me, A Praying Spirit, Nothing to Lose, All to Gain, Endow Me, Jesus is a Love Song, Ha-Ya, Pure Gold, Expect Your Miracle and You Brought the Sunshine.

After 1995, the Clark sisters went on to release their solo singles and were inactive for a while. However, they made a comeback in 2007 and have been entertaining their fans ever since. Jacky who is the eldest of the group recently released her single Feel Good featuring Mary J. Blige in 2020. Apart from her music career Jacky also practices medicine as a nurse. Twinkie Clark on the other hand wrote the majority of the songs for the group. She released her single In My Spirit in 2020.

Dorinda Clark-Cole had one of the most successful careers when it came to solo music amongst all the sisters. Over the years, she contemplated suicide, overcame addiction and became a mental health advocate. She taught music at Clark Conservatory of Music in Detroit. She is currently seen doing music concerts. Finally, Karen Clark Sheard is the youngest of all the sisters. She rose to fame after her solo album Finally Karen in 1998. Karen merged her gospel music with R&B and collaborated with several artists.

Why did Denise Clark leave the Clark Sisters?

Denise left the Clark sisters in 1986. It wasn't until 1994 after their mother's demise that she saw her sisters again. According to Distractify, Denise was kicked out of the group because she got pregnant by a Bishop. This happened before she could get married and she was asked to get her child aborted. Currently, Denise is a minister of music and lives with her husband in California. She is also pursuing her doctorate degree.

