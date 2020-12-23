Meet 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Zac Clark, Know Details About His Addiction And More

Zac Clark is one of the most popular contestants on the television reality love series, The Bachelorette. He has often moved the audience with his heart touching stories and bold personality. Here is all about The Bachelorette’s Zac Clark, Zac Clark's ex-wife, Zac Clark's addiction and more.

Also Read | The Bachelorette's Latest Episode Reveals Top Two Suitors While One Quits, See Who

Zac Clark’s biography

Zac Clark hails from Haddonfield, New Jersey. He played basketball back when he was in college and initially wanted to pursue a career in the field of sports. According to Zac Clark’s official bio on ABC, Zack is still into Philly sports (particularly the Eagles) and celebrates many sports events with his family.

Also Read | The Bachelorette Finale: How Long Is The Episode Going To Be? Find Out

Ever since Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have gotten close on the show, Zac Clark’s name has been on the lips of every The Bachelorette fan. The Bachelorette fans were recently moved by the stories of Zac Clark's addiction and recovery. Zac opened up about battling addiction that started with a drinking problem and later went ahead to become an “eight months-long drug binge”.

Zack Clark is seemingly completely sober now and has even been working towards helping other people. Zack Clark is the co-founder of Release Recovery with Justin Gurland. Release Recovery is a 17-bed transitional living facility in West Chester, New York, that focuses on getting addicts recovered and helps them in doing the same.

Also Read | What Happened To Brendan On The Bachelorette? Read To Know Everything About His Departure

Even though before coming on The Bachelorette Zac Clark had been in a marriage that didn’t work out, Zac Clark's ex-wife Jennifer Stanley George is showing complete support towards Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s relationship. According to reports from ScreenRant, Jennifer Stanley George has revealed that she truly hopes that it is Zac Clark who gets chosen in the end and wishes for him to be happy and still with Tayshia Adams. She said that she wants the best for Zac Clark and there are no hard feelings from her side. Talking further about Zac Clark, she said that he is very sensitive and has been through a lot. Jennifer Stanley George concluded by saying that Zac Clark seems happy and healthy, which is totally great.

Also Read | What Happened To Ivan On 'The Bachelorette'? Why Did He Leave The Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.