What Happened To The Opera Singer On 'The Voice'? Find Out If He Dropped Out Of The Show

31-year-old Opera Singer Ryan Gallagher swept the judges off their feet on The Voice when he impressed them with his singing voice during the blind auditions. After Kelly Clarkson became the first judge to punch the buzzer and turn around for Gallagher, all she could utter, was ‘I love you,’ because that’s how much he had impressed the Because of You singer.

Apart from Clarkson, Blake Shelton also hit the buzzer in hopes of having the stunningly talented opera singer in his team, while Gwen Stefani and John Legend commended the singer’s talent. However, in the latest episode of The Voice, it was revealed that Ryan Gallagher was leaving the reality show. Find out, “What happened to the Opera Singer on The Voice?”

What happened to the Opera Singer on The Voice?

Since the November 30 episode of The Voice has aired, many fans have taken to Twitter to express their discontent and shock about Ryan Gallagher leaving the show so prematurely. Many Twitter users were upset because Ryan was an exceptional singer and had not been voted out of the show. It is still unclear what happened on the episode and why Ryan Gallagher on The Voice left the show.

Omg! I haven’t watched. What about Ryan Gallagher???? I am absolutely stunned. He is out of this world. This show needs him!!! Oh man I am not happy. — Jessie D (@JessDav43207040) December 1, 2020

So Ryan Gallagher says he "didn't drop out of the show," that it's not because of his family or anyone's health issues and that "details are to come." Where's the Scooby Gang to solve this mystery??? #TheVoice — Richard (@alltvallshade) December 1, 2020

I’m so sad that Ryan Gallagher had to drop out #TheVoice — H4PPIN3SS (@43Happiness) December 1, 2020

I'm guessing Ryan Gallagher actually won. I hope that all is well with him, and his mother. — Susan Daniels (@momsuz6886) December 1, 2020

Why did Ryan leave The Voice?

While NBC, The Voice makers and the judges have all kept mum on the whole Twitter hubbub, Ryan took to his Instagram on December 1 and informed his fans that he had not dropped out of the show. He remained silent on the details and said that more details about why he left the show will be presented soon by him and NBC as well. Many fans were also worried about his health, some speculated that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He'd said in a previous week that his mom had Covid. I wonder if things got dire. — Librarienne (@Librarienne) December 1, 2020

@NBCTheVoice Please let us know if Ryan Gallagher is ok and if his mom is getting better? #RyanGallagher@kellyclarkson #TheVoice — Deborah Craig (@DebDeb1407) December 1, 2020

It WAS his mom that had Covid, right? Hope that’s not the reason he had to leave. — Lady Di in bubble wrap (@djl4300) December 1, 2020

In his latest Instagram stories, 31-year-old Gallagher mentioned that he was self-isolating, without mentioning the cause of it. Some were worried about his mother. During a recent episode of the show, Gallagher informed his fans that his mother has been suffering from Multiple Sclerosis for 28 years, hence, her condition makes her more susceptible to COVID-19. However, more details about his departure from the show are yet to be revealed.

More about Ryan Gallagher on The Voice

According to his Instagram handle, Gallagher is 31 years old and hails from Ada, Michigan. The Voice official website has revealed that the Opera Singer has been a performer for the past 10 years, singing classical music among other things. His singing talent has taken him all over the world to Italy, Spain, Singapore and the Philippines. According to his Instagram handle, Gallagher has a large family. He has four brothers and one sister.

