Is Your Cold War Voice Chat Not Working? Here's A Potential Fix

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out and the game's developer and publisher, Activision, has tried something new with the narrative. COD fans are happy to witness COD Cold War picking up the story which started ten years ago with the original Black Ops. However, some players are quite disappointed with the glitches and crashes of the game and have begun reporting on various forums about the COD Cold War voice chat not working. So, many players want to know "how to fix the Cold War voice chat not working" issue. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War voice chat not working

People have been complaining about the issue since the game was released. Though, developers at Activision have not yet acknowledged the issue on the support website, many players have shared their experience and how they fixed the issue. A Reddit user called Commodore4eva revealed what seems to be a potential fix at the time, as it helped several people.

How to fix the 'Cold War voice chat not working' issue?

As per the Reddit user, players who are trying to change the RTX voice settings or selecting the microphone are having a hard time. However, as per several user reports, changing the input that should be used in the window settings did nothing. One can solve the issue by going to the sound control panel (after the new windows update MS changed it in related settings under sound at the bottom). Now, a user needs to manually make sure RTX or the device they want to use is both the default and default communication device.

Nevertheless, if you are talking with your teammates and they are unable to hear you but you can, this means you need to go to the in-game audio settings and disable and re-enable voice chat. It is also observed that one must not use a headset plugged into the Xbox controller and have a microphone setup, or else the interface will use both of them at the same time.

