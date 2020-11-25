Priyanka Chopra Lends Her Voice To The Calm App, Narrates 'The Tale Of Taleisha'

Priyanka Chopra is the newest addition in the list of celebrities who have lent their voice to the Calm app. The actor recently took to Instagram to announce the news and to urge fans to listen to the sleep story narrated by her on the app. Take a look at her post and read more updates regarding the actor:

Priyanka Chopra on Calm App

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

In the post, fans can spot that actor Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with the makers of Calm App to make a new 'Sleep Time Story'. The story is called 'The Tale of Taleisha'. The tale is about a woman named Taleisha who 'helps a lost kingfisher find its way home'. The story is also based in the Amazon Rainforest.

Calm App is a 'meditation app' that helps people not only meditate, but also fall asleep. The company is based in the United States and further produces meditation products, including guided meditations and Sleep Stories. Other celebs who have also narrated stories on the app are LeBron James, Stephen Fry, Beatie Wolfe, Danai Gurira, Joanna Lumley, Jerome Flynn, Terry W. Virts, Clarke Peters, Richard Hamilton, Peter Jefferson, Freema Agyeman, Eva Green, LeVar Burton, Laura Dern, Harry Styles and Matthew McConaughey.

Clam App also uploaded a post indicating the same on Instagram. They added 'Fall asleep tonight with one of the most recognized personalities in the world: Priyanka Chopra'. Fans can also hear a preview of the Sleep story. Take a look:

The caption also has a note by Priyanka Chopra. She starts by explaining how her life is 'fast-paced' and her 'foot is always on the gas'. She then adds that her mind is always racing from one topic to another. She further mentions - ' But at the end of the day, we can all benefit from hitting pause and being present in the moment, which is why Calm’s experience is of enormous help to people like me'. Many fans liked the post and mentioned that they were heading over to the app to hear her out.

In terms of her recent work, the actor was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink. The movie was written and directed by Shonali Bose and has been dubbed as one of the best Priyanka Chopra's movies. The film starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Aditi Chaudhary alias Moose, Farhan Akhtar as Niren Chaudhary alias Panda and Zaira Wasim as Aisha Chaudhary.

