What Happened To Trapper Of 'Mountain Monsters'? Find Out Why Is He Not Seen In Season 7

The American cryptozoology-themed reality show, Mountain Monsters has gathered quite a fan following ever since it aired on Destination America on June 22, 2013. The series revolves around the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings (A.I.M.S.) team, who are a band of six native West Virginian hunters and trappers, as they research and track unidentified creatures in the Appalachian Mountains. The show started airing its seventh season in January 2021 and fans saw that the season had been continued without Trapper on the show. Find out what happened to Trapper on Mountain Monsters.

What happened to Trapper on Mountain Monsters?

One of the founders of the team of trackers was John “Trapper” Tice. According to a report in Clarkston Gazette-Mail, Tice passed away in December 2019, shortly after the end of season six. Trapper was 72 at the time of his passing. He was not only a beloved member of the series, but also a leader of the AIMS group. The Travel channel paid tribute to Trapper on their Facebook page, by saying, “Our heart goes out to his family and friends.”

In addition to this, John Tice's son shared additional details on Trapper’s social media, along with a heartbreaking message. The post read, “This is Trapper’s son, John. My brother, sister and I greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and stories from friends and fans,” he wrote. “The person on the tv screen pales in comparison to the actual legend of man, father and grandfather he was. The silence of his absence in our lives is deafening. Love you, dad.” In the heartfelt post, John also included the link to Trapper’s obituary, which claimed he died on December 16 surrounded by loved ones at WVU Medicine Camden-Clark Medical Center. However, the family did not share much information about his cause of death, only mentioning that it was following a “brief illness.”

Mountain Monsters season 7 to be the final season?

Over the years, Mountain Monsters has built a strong viewership that has allowed them to get this far. However, Mountain Monsters season 7 could be the end of the rope for the makers and the viewers, as there has been a talk of the show possible being taken off air after the upcoming season. The report in Gazzette mail, states that the show was not getting renewed for another season. Several points and hints have been put forth that suggest that the popular show could be coming to an end.

