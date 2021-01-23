What Happened To Minnie From 'Little Women'? Stars Of The Reality Show Pay Tribute

While speaking to People, the stars of Little Women Atlanta were paying tribute to the late reality star Ashley "Minnie" Ross, who was one of the participants in the show. The actor passed away in Georgia during a car crash last year. Here's what happened to Minnie from Little Women.

What happened to Minnie from Little Women?

Ashley Ross, known to fans as Ms Minnie, was reported to be involved in a car accident while driving in Atlanta. Her team initially believed that it was a hit-and-run, and so, a police investigation had been requested to confirm the news. The City of South Fulton Police Department was heading the investigation and later found out that Minnie Riperton's car crash was due to her car hitting another head-on, with no third vehicle being involved. Later that night, Ms Minnie was rushed to the Grady Memorial Hospital. Her publicist, Liz Dixon told NBC News that the star died the next evening.

Minnie was mourned by her fans and co-stars, who were devastated by her sudden passing. As they interacted with People, they remembered their journey, their sisterhood, and all the challenges they had to deal with together when the star was around. Minnie was a favourite among the cast and crew and was remembered for her generous and joyous personality. All the cast members shed tears as they poured in their thoughts over the incident. The team expressed how they hope the viewers can follow their journey in the upcoming season as they face difficult challenges, reminisce Minnie and celebrate their friendship together. Ms Juicy added that many things have changed on the sets of Little Women: Atlanta, post the unfortunate incident and how their lives will never be the same again.

Little Women Atlanta Season 6 will show the stars strengthening their bond with each now more than ever and deal with living with the tragedy together. The show premiered last night at 7:30 am IST on Lifetime. This is how fans reacted to the premier of the show on Saturday.

Rewatching my favorite episodes of Little Women Atlanta ahead of season 6 tonight 😭 — Spice Adams Stan Account (@glennwhereubeen) January 22, 2021

Omg little women Atlanta come on tonight I’m not ready 😢 — _SNF💋 (@_PrettyBrwnIz90) January 22, 2021

I forgot little women Atlanta comes back on tn..... imma cry when they do a tribute to Minnie 🥺😭😭😭😭 — joan bitch clayton (@kwaelee) January 23, 2021

