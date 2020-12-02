Are You The One Season 1 Cast: List Of All The Participants In This Love Reality Show

Are You The One is a reality show which started in 2014. The show was produced by MTV and has had 8 seasons since. The show is now available on Netflix. If you have just started watching this now and are wondering about the cast of Are You The One season 1 here is a list all the are you the one season 1 contestant. The show focuses on helping the contestants find their significant other while competing with each other at a destination in 10 weeks.

List of all the participants in the first season of the reality show

ETHAN AND AMBER DIAMOND

Ethan and Amber found their true love on the show. The couple met as contestants and became a perfect match as well. The two continued dating even after the show ended and made it work. They got married and now two daughters as well. Ethan is currently working his way to the top in the corporate world. He is a manager and business developer in a software company. Amber works in the sales department at Dell.

RYAN MALATY

Ryan discovered his interest in acting after season 1 of the show. You can see Ryan on Netflix's Reality High or AfterBuzz TV's host for Game of Thrones discussion. Even though he didn't find love on the show he now has a lot of ladies after him.

SIMONE KELLY

Unlike her match on the show, Simone Kelly has become more popular on MTV. She starred in Dirty 30 most recently. She is working on her acting career and did a short film in 2017 called Happy Hour. Simone is also an aspiring singer and released her original very recently.

ADAM KUHN

Adam Kuhn participated in 2 other MTV shows with co-stars Shanley and Brittany. He is now dating a model named Sara and the two seem to be in love. Adam is working in the Cyber sector now.

SHANLEY MCINTEE

Shanley McIntee was seen on season six cast reunion recently but other than that she is pretty much gone to leading a normal life.

JESSICA PEREZ

Jessica Perez got married and is now happily settled with a son. She dated her ex who she was seeing before the show and the two got back and are married now. She works as a consultant for a beverage company.

CHRIS TOLLESON

Chris was seen paired with Shanley and Paige in the show but his relationship didn't work out after the show ended. Chris is an Air Force Veteran and works selling cars at a dealership owned by his friend. He also has a fishing Instagram handle.

PAIGE BRENDEL

Paige became quite private after the show. According to in touch weekly, she works at Yelp as a mid-market executive. She is now dating someone else who wasn't on the show.

Other participants on season 1 of Are You The One include

CHRIS SCALI

JACY RODRIGUEZ

DILLAN OSTROM

COLEYSIA CHESTNUT

JOHN JACOBS

ASHLEIGH MORGHAN

JOEY DILLON

BRITTANY BALDASSARI

WES BUCKLES

KAYLA LUSBY

DRE MCCOY

