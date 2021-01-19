What Happened To Tyrone In 'All American' And What To Expect From Season 3?

All American season 2 gave its fans too many shocking moments to remember. But what truly marked as the best one yet was All American season 2, episode 11, where Tyrone is seen getting shot thrice in the chest on the front porch of his own home. However, the killer hadn't been revealed yet. All fingers clearly pointed at Coop as he had threatened to kill Tyrone several times. Turns out that the creators of the show had much more in mind for the season finale.

What happened to Tyrone in All American? Who killed Tyrone?

The Crenshaw gang leader deserved to be killed but what's really satisfying is the revelation of the murderer. All this while, viewers were led to believe that Coop had something to do with the murder. But Coop was actually only trying to cover up for the real murderer.

The real murderer was none other than Ruth Scott, who did it to avenge the death of her two sons. In just a span of one year, both her sons died because of Tyrone and his gang warfare. As she turns herself in, Ruth shares that she killed Tyrone to make the "pain stop".

Considering Ruth had only appeared as a peripheral character for 3 episodes, the revelation was shocking. Who would have thought she would turn out to be an integral part of the show's plot towards the end?

On the other hand, Coop could have easily been behind bars as there existed video evidence of him being in the vicinity when the killing took place. In the conversation that was shared between Ruth and Coop, she explains how she wants Coop to live his life without any violence or ruckus around.

What to expect in All American season 3?

Let's have a quick All American recap. All American is based on the life of the football star Spencer Paysinger who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2011.

In the season 2 finale, we see that Spencer has a tough time dealing with his father Corey's death, due to which he makes the decision of continuing his senior year of football at Crenshaw instead of moving to Beverley Hills.

All American season 3 focuses on Spencer's injury and his relationship with his teammates. Season 3 of All American premiered on Monday, January 18 on The CW and is expected to join the Netflix library after all the episodes are out.

Watch the trailer here -

