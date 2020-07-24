What If Sima Taparia From 'Indian Matchmaking' Was On Tinder?

Ever since Indian Matchmaking began streaming, a lot of memes and funny posts have been doing rounds on the internet. Among many others, one of the most viral ones is the Indian Matchmaking cast edition of Tinder profiles. Many fans have been wondering what if Sima Taparia was on Tinder. Here is a sneak into what the Tinder profiles of Indian Matchmaking's cast would have been like.

What if Sima Taparia was on Tinder?

The meme series features Tinder profiles of various cast members of Indian Matchmaking had they been on the app. Sima Taparia's profile says that she is 'Mumbai's Top Matchmaker' who is 'located in every 25-year-olds's nightmares'. Her bio features her signature dialogue, 'I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai'. It further reads, "I'm just looking for a match for Aparna. She doesn't know how to adjust". The meme series also features profiles of other cast members like Nadia, Akshay's mom, Vinay, Aparna and others.

How netizens reacted

The post blew up as soon as it was made and people quickly took to the comments section to react. Referencing one of the moments from the show, one user wrote, "ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ Do you love animals? Mammals aur sea life? ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚" (sic). Another one wrote, "THIS IS THE BEST THING IVE SEEN" (sic).

Who is Sima Taparia?

Sima Taparia is an Indian matchmaker or marriage consultant from Mumbai. She specialises in arranging marriages between her desi and NRI clients. Taparia owns a marriage bureau called Suitable Rishta. She has tagged herself as a 'born matchmakers' and has successfully brought a lot of couples together. Before Indian Matchmaking, she appeared in a documentary titled A Suitable Girl where she played matchmaker for her own daughter.

About Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking is a 2020 reality show that is available for streaming on Netflix. It began streaming from July 16 and is headlined by Sima Taparia who is a Mumbai-based Matchmaker. The show revolves around Sima helping various Indian and NRI individuals in finding 'the right one' for them in an arranged marriage setting. Sima personally meets her clients and tries to map what they want from their partner and then introduces them to matches that she thinks would be perfect for them.

