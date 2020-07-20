Sima Taparia From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About This Matchmaker

Sima Aunty aka Sima Taparia has taken desi Twitter by storm ever since Indian Matchmaking has featured on Netflix. Sima Taparia is a professional matchmaker and has now become a hot topic of discussion across the nation. Her main aim is to help people find perfect suitors with whom they can spend the rest of their lives. Here’s everything that you need to know about Sima Taparia.

Sima Taparia’s matchmaking process

The matchmaking process that Sima Taparia follows is absolutely fascinating for many to watch. As per reports, Sima meets personally with each of the singles beforehand. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sima explained that she visits each of their houses. She sees their lifestyle and the nature of both the girl or the boy.

Further on from there she determines the kinds of criteria and preferences each one has. Sima then attempts to log them all in her database. Media reports suggest that her database consists of two huge binders labelled to be ‘Female Index’ & ‘Male Index’. These binders reportedly have every information about her clients starting from their height to their horoscope.

As per reports, she studies her binders regularly to pick out good fits and matches. According to Sima, it is very difficult to match all the criteria of her clients. She added that her clients want everything and she does her best to meet her clients’ needs.

Sima Taparia’s professional career

Sima Taparia was just 19 when she married her husband Anup in the 1980s. Belonging to a wealthy family, Sima had a lot of connections and thus began setting up couples for marriage as a hobby. It began as a service solely created for Marwadi households. Over the years, now it has grown globally across countries like the USA, Hong Kong, Thailand and Australia. Sima’s company helps find matches for Indians even internationally and helps desi families to find a suitable life partner.

Twitter Reactions about Sima Taparia’s work

As soon as the Indian Matchmaking surfaced on Netflix, Twitter was flooded with reactions about how netizens feel about her work. While a few appreciated her work, others weren’t impressed. Check it out here:

