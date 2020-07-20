Pradhyum Maloo From 'Indian Matchmaking': Know Everything About The Contestant

Recently, OTT platform Netflix dropped a show titled Indian Matchmaking on July 16, 2020. One name from the show who managed to grab the attention of the audience is Pradhyum Maloo. Read on to know more about him and his life.

Who is Pradhyum in Indian matchmaking?

Pradhyum Maloo is a 30-year-old, model and jewellery designer. The Mumbai-based jewellery designer works for a renowned jewellery label, Nornament. Reportedly, Pradhyuman Maloo, after saying no to over 150 marriage proposals, joined the show to find his better half. Apart from this, other professional and personal details of Pradhyum are not yet known.

Talking about his social media profile, he has more than 3k followers on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. He has often channelled his inner foodie on social media as there are many pictures put up by him featuring various cuisines. Pradhyum has also shared numerous photos from his travel diaries.

Indian Matchmaking details

Netflix's recent Indian reality-based wedding show has raked in rave reviews from fans and has been creating headlines since the show started streaming on Netflix. While some fans called out the show for advocating sexism, colourism, and racism, others seemed impressed with the show’s unique plot and lauded the makers for putting forth a show, which discusses the marriage culture in India.

Apart from Pradhyum Maloo, Indian Matchmaking also has Aparna Shewakramani, Nadia Christina Jagessar, Vyasar Ganesan and Akshay, who aim to find love through a matchmaker. The narrator of the show is Sima Taparia, who is seen guiding her clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era. If the reports are to be believed, the makers might give the second season of Indian Matchmaking a green signal.

However, no official statements have been passed yet. If the reports are to be believed, Indian Matchmaking director Smriti Mundhra pitched the idea of the show to a TV producer in 2009/2010, however, the show was rejected for "not being white enough".

In an interview with a leading news daily, Mundhra named the casting of the show 'the biggest hurdle', as the team had to go through a client list of 500 families, who were willing to be on camera. She added that the series initially started with about a dozen singles, however, they were rejected later.

